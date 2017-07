Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless disposable adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system announced today that it has appointed Dr. Salim Natha to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Natha will serve as an independent director of the company and chair the board's Compensation Committee.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO and board member of Nemaura commented "Salim's expertise as a serving Consultant Ophthalmologist Surgeon specialising in Diabetic Retinopathy will bring a valuable clinical perspective to our Board, and help strengthen our corporate governance as we prepare to launch sugarBEAT® later this year."

Dr. Natha is currently practicing as an Eye Surgeon in the UK National Health Service (NHS), and is the clinical lead for a retinopathy screening programme for over 20,000 diabetics in the Ashton, Wigan and Leigh region. He has published several articles in the medical literature and is a peer reviewer for the English National Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Programme. Dr. Natha graduated with honors from the University of Liverpool Medical School.

Dr. Natha commented "Treating diabetes and its complications costs the NHS almost £10 billion (US$13 billion) a year. Breakthrough technologies like Nemaura's sugarBEAT® have a potentially transformative role to play in helping diabetics improve their health through better management of glucose levels."

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing the wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch as a non-invasive, needle-free, pain-free and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for adjunctive use by diabetics. For more information, please visit www.nemauramedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT® CGM system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT®, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT®. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

