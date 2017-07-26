Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Baxter, B.Braun, BD, Medtronic & Smiths Medical

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global analgesic infusion pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advancements in the product. There has been tremendous growth in the field of medical devices industry over the past decade due to advancements in technology. Safe medication administration with the help of developed technology, for instance, improvement of IV pump technology that used to calculate the infusion rate by estimating a number of drops per minute are now able to send usage data wirelessly.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness regarding usage of analgesic infusion pumps. The analgesic infusion pump is an effective method of self-administration of pain relieving medication. In recent years, there have been increasing awareness of the device among the various stakeholders from manufacturers to the end-users like individuals in hospitals and home care. Lack of awareness related to the usage of the device may lead to medication error and can also be fatal for the individuals. Prior training regarding the usage of the device needs to be provided by the nurses before surgery to the individuals.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is slower adoption rate of the device. The analgesic infusion pump has slow adoption rate, and hence the market penetration is slow. The factors contributing to the slow rate of market penetration of analgesic infusion pump are availability of substitutes for pain management in the form of oral medications such as tricyclic antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and analgesics, which used for chronic medical conditions; and neurostimulators, which use mild electric impulses placed near the spine to reduce pain due to chronic medical conditions.

