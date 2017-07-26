BANGALORE and WASHINGTON D.C., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Microsoft has announced Sonata Software as a 'Microsoft ISV Development Center'. The Microsoft ISV Development Centers (Dev Centers) were established to provide strong third-party technical services that can be contracted and leveraged by Microsoft's Partners (VARs, ISVs, NSIs, GSIs, etc.). These independently-owned and operated Dev Centers have gone through rigorous vetting and reference checking.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130610/618887 )



Microsoft ISV Development Centers have a special relationship with Microsoft's R&D teams, and they receive Level 400 training and support from these teams. Dev Centers are invited by Microsoft to participate in new technology previews, beta programs, and technology adopter programs (TAP), to make certain that they are ready to support new technologies and new versions of existing technologies before they are released to market.

Microsoft partners and their customers may leverage the Microsoft ISV Development Centers to assist them with projects involving Microsoft technologies they are not yet familiar with, or they may leverage the Dev Centers to provide them with additional bandwidth and scale on projects involving Microsoft technologies they are already supporting.

"Sonata's extensive experience engineering solutions on multiple releases of the Dynamics platform, including industry solutions on the recently launched Dynamics 365 platform, expertise spanning Dynamics Operations and CRM, a large global resource pool and 360 degree product lifecycle services, were factors that make it an ideal partner selected for this program," said Pat Fitzhenry, Director, Microsoft ISV Development Centers.

A long-standing award winning Microsoft partner with Gold Partner status across multiple Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics, Azure and Cortana, Sonata also has vast experience delivering cutting-edge 360 degree product engineering services to over 130+ software product firms spanning over two decades. Many of Sonata's engagements involve setting up of managed engineering centers providing a complete range of services that include cloud enablement, modernization and innovation, apart from traditional product engineering, sustenance engineering, test engineering and support engineering services to Fortune 500 software product and enterprise businesses.

Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software said, "This is a significant achievement for Sonata and our partnership with Microsoft. This is a clear endorsement of our strength as a global Microsoft Dynamics partner with strong capabilities in delivering complex solutions on the whole Microsoft stack."

To know more about Sonata's Microsoft Dynamics capabilities, click here.

About Sonata:

Sonata Software is a global IT solutions firm focused on catalyzing business transformation initiatives of its clients through deep domain knowledge, technology expertise and customer commitment. The companydelivers innovative solutions for Travel, Retail & Distribution and Software Product companies through IP-based Platforms, Products and Services. Sonata's solutions bring together new digital technologies such as Omni-channel Commerce, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud and ERP, to drive enhanced customer engagement, operations efficiency and return on IT investments. A trusted long-term service provider to Fortune 500 companies across both the software product development and enterprise business segments, Sonata seeks to add differentiated value to leadership who want to make an impact on their businesses, with IT.

Contact Us:

Anoop Janardanan

Sonata Software Limited

CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110

A.P.S. Trust Building,

Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony

Bangalore 560019, India

Tel: +91-80-67781999

anoop.j@sonata-software.com

