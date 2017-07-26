Global Biopreservation Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are BioLife Solutions, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific & VWR

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biopreservation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bio preservation market to grow at a CAGR of 12.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bio Preservation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for personalized medicine. The high unmet medical need in the market has driven the demand for personalized medicine, which could offer game-changing opportunities for the vendors. Personalized medicines can offer treatments based on the individual characteristics, needs and preferences.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing expenditure on R&D. The global expenditure on R&D is showing consistent growth from last few years. It went up from $522 billion in 1996 to $1.6 trillion in 2014. In 2016, it was approximately $1.9 trillion. The economies of developing countries are growing faster than that of developed countries, which will result in more research facilities and development of institutes over the next five years. The increase in number of research and testing facilities in the field of biopharmaceutical will result in increase in demand for laboratory equipment such biopreservation systems.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is improper Infrastructure. Biological samples like blood, lipid, stem cells and others are sensitive to temperature thereby need a proper environment with stable temperature ideally for storage. In many under-developed and developing countries inadequate financial and infrastructure resources restrain the adoption of purpose-designed biopreserving equipment. Lack of funding as well as healthcare cuts have reduced the opportunity to invest in proper infrastructure that can accommodate biopreservation equipment.

Key vendors



BioLife Solutions

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VWR



Other prominent vendors



BioCision

Cesca Therapeutics

Biomatrica

Brooks Automation

Core Dynamics

Custom Biogenic Systems

Lifeline Scientific

Helmer Scientific

So-Low Environmental Equipment

Princeton CryoTech



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market segmentation by application



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5tks97/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716