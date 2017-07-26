More than a year after the world's largest renewable energy developer went under, Judge Stuart Bernstein has approved a deal that will allow it to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings over the objections of shareholders and two investors.

Fifteen months after the world's largest renewable energy developer filed for bankruptcy, a beleaguered SunEdison is finally about to emerge in whatever its new form will be after Judge Stuart Bernstein approved its emergence plan yesterday.

In approving the deal, Bernstein dismissed the objections of two investors and other shareholders who had voted to reject the reorganization plan, saying the proposed settlement treated everyone equally. He wrote:

"… the Plan is fair and equitable and does not discriminate unfairly, as required by section 1129(b) of the Bankruptcy Code, and may be confirmed under Bankruptcy Code section 1129(b) notwithstanding such ...

