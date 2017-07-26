sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,125 Euro		+0,015
+0,04 %
WKN: 880597 ISIN: US8070661058 Ticker-Symbol: SL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RED GIANT ENTERTAINMENT INC--
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION35,125+0,04 %