Global Milk Replacers Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Driven by Recent Technological Developments in Milk Replacers

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Milk Replacers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Milk Replacers Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.98 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include vastly adoptive technique of precision nutrition, increasing consumption of milk across globe, recent technological developments in Milk Replacers and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Current Trends:

Vastly adoptive technique of Precision Nutrition



Increasing consumption of milk across globe



Recent Technological Developments in Milk Replacers

Companies Mentioned



Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bewital Agri GmbH & Company Kg

Cargill

CHS Inc.

Frieslandcampina

Glanbia, PLC

Lactalis Group

Land O'lakes, Inc.

Nukamel B.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Vandrie Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Milk Replacers Market, By Source



5 Milk Replacers Market, By Livestock



6 Milk Replacers Market, By Type



7 Milk Replacers Market, By Form



8 Milk Replacers Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc8mft/global_milk

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716