Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roy Bonnell to the position of President and CEO. Mr. Bonnell has over 20 years of experience in venture capital investment, finance and mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Bonnell provides Defiance with the financing and management abilities necessary to rapidly advance and grow the San Acacio Silver deposit in Mexico.

From 2007-2015, Mr. Bonnell served as President and CEO of Argex Titanium Inc., overseeing its rapid expansion from a mining exploration company to an emerging specialty chemical producer. Argex grew to be the Second Best Performing Mining stock on the Venture's 2013 Top 50 list. From 2005-2009, he was Managing Director & Founder of Atwater Financial Group, an independent financial and strategic advisory service. He also served at investment dealers and merchant banks including Dundee Securities Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Benvest Associates Inc. and Two Roads Investments Inc.

Mr. Bonnell is a graduate of the London School of Economics (1995) where he received a M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance; McGill University (1993) where he received a MBA, University of Western Ontario (1991) where he received an LL.B and Queen's University where he received a B.A.H. (Political Studies). He has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1996.

"Defiance's San Acacio Silver Deposit is on track to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide-vein silver deposits," commented Mr. Bonnell. "I look forward to working with the company's experienced technical and management team in advancing San Acacio further as the project's significant exploration potential remains open along strike and at depth. Our goal is to aggressively drill and grow the resource at San Acacio."

Defiance also announces the resignation of Mr. Bruce Winfield. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Winfield for his hard work and dedication as President, CEO and Director over the past 6 years. Mr. Winfield has agreed to stay on as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Defiance has granted under its Stock Option Plan, options to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 common shares to officers of the company. The options are exercisable for 5 years at an exercise price of $0.31 per share.

A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit is available on our website, or Click Here to visit our Defiance YouTube Channel. Defiance Silver Corp. is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits.

