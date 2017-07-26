North America Road Construction Site Preparation Equipment Market Report 2017 with Profiles of 26 Manufacturers

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Road Construction Equipment in North America: Site Preparation Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Site Preparation Equipment for Road Construction" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report scopes the major equipment that is used for preparation of a paving site before it is paved with asphalt or concrete. Site preparation involves repairing and levelling the surface that needs to be paved. Equipment includes stabilizers/reclaimers, cold planers/milling machines, motor graders and sweepers.

Soil stabilizers/reclaimers are used during site preparation to prepare a stable base before asphalt is placed and compacted. Soil stabilization is undertaken for new pavement construction when the soil base needs strengthening and improvement. For overlays or rehabilitation of existing pavements, road reclaimers cut and pulverize the asphalt layer and mix it with the underlying base to stabilize deteriorated roadways. A few companies manufacture separate models for soil stabilization and asphalt reclamation, but most companies design the reclaimer/stabilizer unit to perform both functions.

Cold planers/milling machines are used to remove the top layer off an existing asphalt pavement surface to provide a relatively smooth surface for overlay. These machines are typically used to remove deteriorated pavement that is not suitable for retention in overlays. The machines remove old and deteriorated asphalt/concrete pavement to a specified grade or slope, to create an even base that can be opened to traffic before being overlaid with a layer of asphalt or concrete of uniform thickness.



Motor graders create a smooth, wide flat surface when the base course is dirt or gravel and the surface is corrugated and pitted. They are also used instead of cold planers for rehabilitation and maintenance of gravel roads. In construction and mining activities, graders are used to keep the haul road in good condition. During road construction, they are used for spreading soil and flattening the surface before placement of asphalt.





Sweepers, especially truck-mounted units, are used in various applications, including sweeping of streets, highways, airports, alleys, and parking lots. Large self-propelled sweepers are used during highway road construction for removal of milled/graded asphalt remains left behind after the milling process is complete. Truck-mounted and self-propelled mechanical sweepers are mainly used in the removal of millings, and truck-mounted vacuum sweepers are also used for cleaning the surface before placing asphalt or concrete. Sweeping helps in uniform compaction and removes excessive dust and debris that can prevent proper bonding between the asphalt and the base course.



Key aspects detailed in this report include estimation of market size, market shares by type, demand factors, trends and outlook for each segment, as well as profiles of the 26 manufacturers supplying site preparation equipment into the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Scope

2. Product Types

2.1. Soil Stabilizers/Reclaimers

2.2. Cold Planers/Milling Machines

2.3. Motor Graders

2.4. Sweepers

3. Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2016

4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Manufacturers by Type

4.2. Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3. Market Shares: All Products

4.4. Market Shares: By Product Type

4.4.1. Soil Stabilizers/Reclaimers

4.4.2. Cold Planers/Milling Machine

4.4.3. Motor Graders

4.4.4. Sweepers

4.5. Market Size & Shares: Self-Propelled Units - By Undercarriage Type

5. Market Analysis

5.1. Average Price

5.2. Distribution Channels

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Outlook 2017-2021

7. Production by Region

8. Key Manufacturer Data

9. Manufacturer Profiles [26 manufacturers profiled]

