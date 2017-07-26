ofo Partners with Adyen to Power Global Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ofo, the world's first and largest "station-free" bike-sharing platform, today announced a global partnership with Adyen, the payments platform choice for the world's leading companies. The collaboration will allow customers around the world to pay using their preferred local currencies and payment methods.

With Adyen as its payments partner, ofo customers can now use one set of payment credentials to pay for their rides anywhere that ofo operates worldwide: users registered in Singapore, for example, can use ofo's services while visiting China with no extra effort to pay in the local currency. Once a user's credit card is linked to an ofo account, in-app payments are simplified and secured with Adyen's technology. The partnership marks the latest step in ofo's plans for global expansion, with the company set to reach 200 cities across 20 countries by the end of this year.

"ofo is thrilled to partner with Adyen. This partnership will foster ofo's customer service and user experience globally and accelerate the company's overseas expansion," said Zhang Yanqi, COO of ofo. "This is no doubt a win-win collaboration for the two rising, industry-leading technology companies."

"As companies look to expand globally, they need to have the right framework in place. For most businesses, this centers on the ability to provide a seamless payment process in order to deliver the best possible customer experience," said Sam Halse, COO of Adyen. "With an eye toward expanding to the U.S. and beyond, we are thrilled to partner with ofo to power its payments around the world and help them deliver on the promise of a better bike-sharing experience."

About ofo

Founded in 2014, ofo is the world's first "station-free" bike-sharing platform operated via an online mobile application. ofo was created for sharing and aims to unlock every corner of the world by making bikes accessible to everyone. Currently, ofo processes more than 25 million transactions daily, connecting travelers in 150 cities across five countries to its network of 6.5 million bikes. In total, its platform has provided users with 2 billion efficient, convenient and eco-friendly rides.

About Adyen

Adyen is the technology company reinventing payments for the global economy. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, MasterCard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 8 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, L'Oreal and Burberry.

