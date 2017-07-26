Global Youth and Amateur Adult League Sports Software Market 2017-2023: Markets to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Youth and Amateur Adult League Sports Software: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017-2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In a $9 billion U.S. youth sports market, the software for youth and amateur adult league teams at $1.2 represents only a portion of the total spending on the market. This is a nascent market, there is no end in sight, markets are expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2023. Sports teams will continue to get more organized and depend on software to provide increased management efficiency.
Worldwide youth sports software markets are poised to achieve significant growth and enormous market consolidation as youth and recreational teams move to automated process.
The youth sports software provides registration and payment collection for team participation and clothing. The payment collection aspect of the software is sometimes important because it creates a way to collect a transaction fee that is used to pay for the software and provide continuing revenue to the provider.
Several youth team software vendors provide web site design tools, other vendors permit users to work with a graphics team to support building the appropriate design. Most vendors offer premium features to make them available in high end web sites. This includes text messaging, team, and effective communications capability.
A very few vendors are specialists in payments processing. Credit card processing is an important part of running an team. The teams revolve around shared use of fields, courts or ice. Payments processing provides a way to collect the money easily, providing a base for the team.
Communication is a more elaborate software requirement and that is being upgraded by most vendors. Vendors work to make their software customizable. Vendors permit users to ask questions specific to the league, they can add an additional fee to be collected during the registration process.
According to the leader of the market research team that prepared the study; Vendors are making acquisitions to make the software able to provide a large set of capabilities. Modules brought in from different companies and developers are difficult to integrate into a functioning platform. Frequently functionality brought in from an acquisition is torn down and rewritten to make it conform to a platform standard.
Market growth comes from increased benefits of organization in youth sports leagues. Travel teams and tournaments are in vogue. These do not happen in a consistent manner unless there is automated process in place. Automated process is just better for making a team function smoothly, eliminating vast amounts of politics. Shared resource is always a problem, having automated management is better. Once one aspect of the team management is automated, there is demand to automate all the processes across the board leading to plenty of consolidation and acquisitions in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software: Market Description and Market Dynamics
- Professional Sports Embrace Youth Development Programs
- Youth Sports League Software Is Highly Specialized
- Barriers to Youth Sports Participation
- Youth Team Web Sites
- Youth Sports Software Industry Transitions
- Youth Team Software Products Address Automation of Process
- Youth Team Software Products Automation of Finances
- Sports League Software Specialized Revenue Models
- Supervising the Money from Youth Team Sports
- Youth Sports Software Communications Functions
2. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Shares and Forecasts
- Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Driving Forces
- Youth League Sports Software Market Shares
- Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Forecasts
- Youth Sports Software for Leagues, Teams / Clubs, and Tournaments Forecasts
- Varsity and Collegiate Intermural and Club Sports
- Youth and Adult Sports League Participation, United States and Worldwide, Number of Players
- Youth Sports Travel Teams
- Youth League Sports Software Prices / Sports Software Pricing
- Youth League Sports Software Regional Market Analysis
- Youth Team Sites Revenue Model
3. Youth League Sports Software Product Description
- Vendors Address Needs of Different Types of Teams
- NBC Universal / SportsEngine
- Dicks Sporting Goods / Blue Sombrero
- Time / Sports Illustrated Play / League Athletics
- Blue Star Sports
- Active Sports
- TeamSideline.com
- Teamsnap
- EZFacility.com Sports Facility & League Software
- Cogran
- RosterBot
- Manage Your League
- LeagueApps
- LeagueLobster
- Front Desk
- ClubManager
- Engage Sports
- Team Sports Admin
- WatchMeGoPro
- SwimTopia
- Bonzi Technology
- TopDog Sports
- Zuluru
- LeagueLineup
- Upper Hand
- BM Sports Leagues New York
- Zebra Technologies Sports Solutions
- AthleteTrax / mysportsort
- Bear Dev
- Coach Logic
- FiXi Competition Management
- HorizonWebRef.com
- Jevin
- LeagueRepublic
- Nike+
- Sideline Sports
- Sportlyzer
- Teamer
- Wooter
4. Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Research and Technology
- Payment Gateways
- Responsive Web Design
- Tournament Types
- Season Registration & eSport Configuration
- Venue
- FE management
- Artificial Intelligence And Software
- Nike Open Source Software
5. Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles
- Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Acquisitions
- Active Network
- Affinity Sports
- Atheletrax / mysportsort
- Bear Dev
- Blue Star Sports
- Catapult
- Coach Logic
- Cogran
- Comcast / NBC / Sport Engine
- Dicks / Blue Sombrero
- Engage Sports
- FiXi Competition Management
- HorizonWebRef.com
- Hudl
- Jevin
- Jonas Software / EZFacility
- JoomSport
- LeagueApps
- LeagueLobster
- LeagueRepublic
- NBC Universal / SportsEngine
- Nike+
- QSTC
- RosterBot
- Sideline Sports
- Sportlyzer
- Swimtopia
- Teamer
- TeamSideline.com
- TeamSnap
- Time
- Vista Equity Partners Fund IV and Vista Equity Partners Fund III / Active Network / ActiveSports / Lanyon
- Wooter
- YourTeamOnline
- Zuluru
- Selected List of Youth Sports Software Companies
6. Appendix
