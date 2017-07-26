Global Youth and Amateur Adult League Sports Software Market 2017-2023: Markets to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Youth and Amateur Adult League Sports Software: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017-2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In a $9 billion U.S. youth sports market, the software for youth and amateur adult league teams at $1.2 represents only a portion of the total spending on the market. This is a nascent market, there is no end in sight, markets are expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2023. Sports teams will continue to get more organized and depend on software to provide increased management efficiency.

Worldwide youth sports software markets are poised to achieve significant growth and enormous market consolidation as youth and recreational teams move to automated process.

The youth sports software provides registration and payment collection for team participation and clothing. The payment collection aspect of the software is sometimes important because it creates a way to collect a transaction fee that is used to pay for the software and provide continuing revenue to the provider.

Several youth team software vendors provide web site design tools, other vendors permit users to work with a graphics team to support building the appropriate design. Most vendors offer premium features to make them available in high end web sites. This includes text messaging, team, and effective communications capability.



A very few vendors are specialists in payments processing. Credit card processing is an important part of running an team. The teams revolve around shared use of fields, courts or ice. Payments processing provides a way to collect the money easily, providing a base for the team.



Communication is a more elaborate software requirement and that is being upgraded by most vendors. Vendors work to make their software customizable. Vendors permit users to ask questions specific to the league, they can add an additional fee to be collected during the registration process.



According to the leader of the market research team that prepared the study; Vendors are making acquisitions to make the software able to provide a large set of capabilities. Modules brought in from different companies and developers are difficult to integrate into a functioning platform. Frequently functionality brought in from an acquisition is torn down and rewritten to make it conform to a platform standard.



Market growth comes from increased benefits of organization in youth sports leagues. Travel teams and tournaments are in vogue. These do not happen in a consistent manner unless there is automated process in place. Automated process is just better for making a team function smoothly, eliminating vast amounts of politics. Shared resource is always a problem, having automated management is better. Once one aspect of the team management is automated, there is demand to automate all the processes across the board leading to plenty of consolidation and acquisitions in this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software: Market Description and Market Dynamics



Professional Sports Embrace Youth Development Programs

Youth Sports League Software Is Highly Specialized

Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

Youth Team Web Sites

Youth Sports Software Industry Transitions

Youth Team Software Products Address Automation of Process

Youth Team Software Products Automation of Finances

Sports League Software Specialized Revenue Models

Supervising the Money from Youth Team Sports

Youth Sports Software Communications Functions

2. Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Shares and Forecasts



Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Driving Forces

Youth League Sports Software Market Shares

Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Forecasts

Youth Sports Software for Leagues, Teams / Clubs, and Tournaments Forecasts

Varsity and Collegiate Intermural and Club Sports

Youth and Adult Sports League Participation, United States and Worldwide, Number of Players

and Worldwide, Number of Players Youth Sports Travel Teams

Youth League Sports Software Prices / Sports Software Pricing

Youth League Sports Software Regional Market Analysis

Youth Team Sites Revenue Model

3. Youth League Sports Software Product Description



Vendors Address Needs of Different Types of Teams

NBC Universal / SportsEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods / Blue Sombrero

Time / Sports Illustrated Play / League Athletics

Blue Star Sports

Active Sports

TeamSideline.com

Teamsnap

EZFacility.com Sports Facility & League Software

Cogran

RosterBot

Manage Your League

LeagueApps

LeagueLobster

Front Desk

ClubManager

Engage Sports

Team Sports Admin

WatchMeGoPro

SwimTopia

Bonzi Technology

TopDog Sports

Zuluru

LeagueLineup

Upper Hand

BM Sports Leagues New York

Zebra Technologies Sports Solutions

AthleteTrax / mysportsort

Bear Dev

Coach Logic

FiXi Competition Management

HorizonWebRef.com

Jevin

LeagueRepublic

Nike+

Sideline Sports

Sportlyzer

Teamer

Wooter

4. Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Research and Technology



Payment Gateways

Responsive Web Design

Tournament Types

Season Registration & eSport Configuration

Venue

FE management

Artificial Intelligence And Software

Nike Open Source Software

5. Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles



Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Acquisitions

Active Network

Affinity Sports

Atheletrax / mysportsort

Bear Dev

Blue Star Sports

Catapult

Coach Logic

Cogran

Comcast / NBC / Sport Engine

Dicks / Blue Sombrero

Engage Sports

FiXi Competition Management

HorizonWebRef.com

Hudl

Jevin

Jonas Software / EZFacility

JoomSport

LeagueApps

LeagueLobster

LeagueRepublic

NBC Universal / SportsEngine

Nike+

QSTC

RosterBot

Sideline Sports

Sportlyzer

Swimtopia

Teamer

TeamSideline.com

TeamSnap

Time

Vista Equity Partners Fund IV and Vista Equity Partners Fund III / Active Network / ActiveSports / Lanyon

Wooter

YourTeamOnline

Zuluru

Selected List of Youth Sports Software Companies

6. Appendix



