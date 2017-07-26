VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SNR)(OTC PINK: SNRAF)(FRANKFURT: T1KA) ("Senator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a radon gas survey as Phase 1 of its summer exploration program at the Patterson North East (PNE) Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The survey calls for up to 400 individual gas collection stations to be deployed in an array over the PNE Conductive Zone, which was previously confirmed by both airborne and ground geophysical surveys. Radon gas, which is a product of uranium decay, gives a direct correlation to the presence of subsurface uranium. The survey should take between 4 to 6 weeks and results should be available within 2 to 3 weeks thereafter.

The PNE project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0's Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE project is located approximately 163 kilometres north of the town of La Loche, and approximately 48 kilometres south of the decommissioned Cluff Lake mine site. The project is accessible by ground vehicle from La Ronge via Saskatchewan Highways 2, 155, 165 and 955.

About Senator Minerals Inc.

Senator Minerals is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson North East (PNE) uranium project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world. The PNE project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0's Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE project was last explored in 2013 with an Alpha-Track radon cup survey, and in June, 2014, with a 5.7-line-kilometre DC resistivity survey, the latter performed by Patterson Geophysics.

Peter Born, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

