Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market, 2025

The global computer aided diagnostics market is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2025

The CADx market broadly focuses on major application areas (oncology, cardiovascular, and neurological) and various imaging modalities (mammography, MRI, tomosynthesis, etc.). The oncology segment is further sub-segmented into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, liver and other cancer. The breast cancer acquired the highest market value in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% and is anticipated to reach $715.9 smillion in 2025. However, prostate cancer is growing at the highest CAGR. The reason for such a strong market share is attributed to the rising incidence of breast cancer.

The computer aided diagnostics (CAD) have emerged as one of the major potential tools in the medical imaging and diagnostic radiology. The performance and interpretation of diagnostic radiology test is a complex process, since handling and interpretation of the large volume of medical data and images can lead to increasing chances of interpretation errors by the radiologists.

However, the solution to the prevention of these errors is the usage of computer aided diagnostics (CAD), along with several imaging modalities, in order to analyse and interpret medical images more accurately and precisely. The primary factors associated with the usage of CAD solutions are decreased false negative rate, accurate detection of cancer at an early stage, increased specificity and sensitivity of the diagnostics tests, improved intra- and inter-reader variability and reduced mortality rates.



This research study includes an extensive analysis of the global computer aided diagnostics (CAD) market, by application, diagnostics modalities and geographical regions, allowing the researcher to develop a comprehensive outlook of the market. Each of these segments has been analyzed on the basis of their current and future market size, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Segmentation

1.3 Key Learnings

1.4 Research Methodology



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Trend

2.3 Evaluation method for CAD

2.4 Involvement of Deep Learning in CADx

2.5 CADx Deep Learning need in Radiology

2.6 Advantages of Computer Aided Diagnostics

2.7 Some Restraining Factors in Widespread Adoption of CADx Deep Learning Algorithm

2.8 CADx-Recent Developments



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Market Opportunities



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Market Development Snapshot

4.1.1 New Product Launches, Developments and Testing

4.1.2 Patents, Approvals and Certifications

4.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.4 Collaborations, Joint Ventures & Partnerships

4.1.4 Business Expansion

4.1.5 Others Strategies

4.2 Technological Trend

4.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Patent Landscape

5.2 Consortiums, Associations and Regulatory Bodies



6 Global CADx Market by Applications

6.1 Overview

6.2 Oncology

6.2.1 Breast Cancer

6.2.2 Lung Cancer

6.2.3 Colorectal Cancer

6.2.4 Prostate Cancer

6.2.5 Liver Cancer

6.2.6 Other Cancers

6.2 Other Diseases



7 Global CADx Market by Imaging Modalities

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mammography

7.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

7.4 Ultrasound

7.5 Tomosynthesis

7.6 Computed Tomography (CT)

7.7 Others



8 Global CADx Market by Geography



9 Company Profiles



