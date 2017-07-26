Food and Beverage Flavor and Ingredient Trends Report 2017: Track Trends in Fine Dining Restaurant, Foodservice, Retail Prepared Foods, and Packaged Foods

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food and Beverage Flavor and Ingredient Trends: Culinary Trend Tracking Series" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Fortune favors the flavorful. That's true at least in a culinary market where visionary chefs, trendy restaurateurs, and savvy food retail manufacturers are introducing a world of flavors and ingredients to consumers who expect not just the new and novel, but also the authentic.

In "Food and Beverage Flavor and Ingredient Trends: Culinary Trend Tracking Series", the author analyzes the key trends spicing up the food and beverage industry. More than 20 flavors and ingredients are discussed across a series of 80+ dynamic, informative pages brimming with insights you won't find anywhere else.

For each flavor and ingredient, the following is discussed:

Menu Sightings

Momentum and Diffusion

Trend Analogs

Menu Trend Applications

Retail Trend Applications

Market Opportunities

The Culinary Trend Tracking Series helps customers:



Identify future opportunities in menu offerings and packaged foods & beverages

Leverage the long-term drivers that are truly propelling food industry trends

Track trends in fine dining restaurant, foodservice, retail prepared foods, and packaged foods

Match emerging trends to your organization's ongoing menu and product development

Key Topics Covered:



Aji Chiles Blood Orange Buttermilk Chai as Flavor Profile Charring Freekeh Gochujang Green Goddess Dressing Guajillo Harissa Kabocha Squash Mustard Seed Nutella Pimentón and Espelette Ponzu Preserved Lemon Romesco Salsa Verde Seaweed/Sea Vegetables Sorghum Syrup Sweet and Savory Jams Togarashi Varietal Apples: Gala and Fuji Yuzu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trv56c/food_and_beverage

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716