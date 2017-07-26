Food and Beverage Flavor and Ingredient Trends Report 2017: Track Trends in Fine Dining Restaurant, Foodservice, Retail Prepared Foods, and Packaged Foods

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Food and Beverage Flavor and Ingredient Trends: Culinary Trend Tracking Series" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Fortune favors the flavorful. That's true at least in a culinary market where visionary chefs, trendy restaurateurs, and savvy food retail manufacturers are introducing a world of flavors and ingredients to consumers who expect not just the new and novel, but also the authentic.
In "Food and Beverage Flavor and Ingredient Trends: Culinary Trend Tracking Series", the author analyzes the key trends spicing up the food and beverage industry. More than 20 flavors and ingredients are discussed across a series of 80+ dynamic, informative pages brimming with insights you won't find anywhere else.
For each flavor and ingredient, the following is discussed:
- Menu Sightings
- Momentum and Diffusion
- Trend Analogs
- Menu Trend Applications
- Retail Trend Applications
- Market Opportunities
The Culinary Trend Tracking Series helps customers:
- Identify future opportunities in menu offerings and packaged foods & beverages
- Leverage the long-term drivers that are truly propelling food industry trends
- Track trends in fine dining restaurant, foodservice, retail prepared foods, and packaged foods
- Match emerging trends to your organization's ongoing menu and product development
Key Topics Covered:
- Aji Chiles
- Blood Orange
- Buttermilk
- Chai as Flavor Profile
- Charring
- Freekeh
- Gochujang
- Green Goddess Dressing
- Guajillo
- Harissa
- Kabocha Squash
- Mustard Seed
- Nutella
- Pimentón and Espelette
- Ponzu
- Preserved Lemon
- Romesco
- Salsa Verde
- Seaweed/Sea Vegetables
- Sorghum Syrup
- Sweet and Savory Jams
- Togarashi
- Varietal Apples: Gala and Fuji
- Yuzu
