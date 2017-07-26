Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2030

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of CROs providing drug discovery services in oncology.

Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, is an extremely complex disease and medical science is still struggling to figure out the various factors associated with the disease's origin, propagation, spread (metastasis) and relapse. In fact, in 2017, a total of 1.7 million new cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the US alone; during the same time period, close to 0.6 million patients are estimated to die due to cancer.

With the increasing complexity of drug discovery and development process, the overall spending on R&D in the pharmaceutical / biotechnology sector has increased over the past few years. According to one particular source, this spending has increased from USD 108 billion in 2006 to USD 145 billion in 2016.

Heavy investments are being made towards the discovery of novel approaches for the treatment of various types of cancers. The industry is currently under tremendous pressure not only to meet the expectations of a growing patient population but also to identify ways to address the risks associated with novel drug discovery programs. Over the years, CROs offering drug discovery services have contributed significantly and have now grown to become an integral and indispensable part of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.



This study presents an in-depth analysis of a diverse set of companies that offer services across the different steps, such as target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization, of the drug discovery process.



In addition, the study features a detailed analysis of the existing market size and the future growth potential of the oncology drug discovery services market for the period 2017-2030. We have provided insights on the likely regional evolution of the market, across North America, Europe, China and the rest of the world.



Additionally, we have provided informed estimates of the likely market evolution on the basis of type of product (small molecule, biologics) and key steps of drug discovery (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters, and to add robustness to our model, we have presented three different forecast scenarios, depicting the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Drug Discovery and Development Timeline

3.3. Drug Discovery Process: History and Evolution

3.4. Current Drug Discovery Process

3.5. Drug Discovery Process: Steps Involved

3.5.1 Target Identification: Introduction and Approaches

3.5.1.1. Chemical Proteomic Based Approaches

3.5.1.2. Expression Cloning Techniques

3.5.1.3. In Silico Approach

3.5.2. Target Validation: Introduction and Approaches

3.5.2.1. Pre-genomic Methods

3.5.2.2. Post-genomic Methods

3.5.3. Hit Discovery: Introduction and Approaches

3.5.4. Hit-to-Lead: Introduction and Approaches

3.5.5. Lead Optimization: Introduction and Models

3.6. Challenges Associated With In-House Drug Discovery

3.7. Shift in Trend towards Outsourcing of Drug Discovery Services

3.8. Oncology at the Forefront of Drug Discovery Research



4. Market Overview

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Oncology Drug Discovery CROs: Overall Landscape



5. CROs: End-to-End Service Providers

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Charles River Laboratories

5.3. Evotec

5.4. GE Healthcare Life Sciences

5.5. GenScript

5.6. HD Biosciences (A Subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)

5.7. Vichem Chemie



6. CROs: Target Based Service Providers

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Horizon Discovery

6.3. Mir Lifescience (Division of MIR Group)



7. CROs: Hit / Lead Based Service Providers

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. DIVERCHIM

7.3. GVK Biosciences (A Business Division of GVK)

7.4. NuChem Therapeutics

7.5. Prestwick Chemical (A Subsidiary of Bionomics)

7.6. Syncom



8. CROs: Lead Optimization Service Providers

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Envigo

8.3. Onyx Scientific (A Subsidiary of Ipca Laboratories)



9. Market Sizing and Forecast

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology

9.3. Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.4. Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030: Distribution by Region (USD Billion)

9.5. Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030: Distribution by Nature of Molecule (USD Billion)

9.6. Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030: Distribution by Type of Service (USD Billion)



10. Benchmark Analysis

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

10.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups



11. Recent Collaborations

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Oncology Drug Discovery Service Providers: Recent Collaborations

11.3.1. Oncology Drug Discovery Partnerships: Cumulative Trend, 2014 - H1 2017

11.3.2. Oncology Drug Discovery Partnerships: Distribution by Type of Partnership

11.3.3. Oncology Drug Discovery Partnerships: Most Active Players

11.3.4. Oncology Drug Discovery Partnerships: Analysis by Experience, Number of Services and Activity



12. Future Growth Opportunities

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Oncology Drug Discovery is on the Cutting Edge of Personalized Medicine

12.3. Growing Popularity of Biologics Demands Specialized Research Expertise

12.4. Orphan Cancer Indications Offer New Opportunities for CROs

12.5. Start-ups in Oncology Will Continue to Seek Increased Support of CROs

12.6. Technological Advancements to Cater to Complexities Associated with the Drug Discovery Process

12.6.1. Deep Learning Technology

12.6.2. Organoids and 3D Cell Culture Systems

12.6.3. Acoustic Droplet Ejection (ADE) Technology

12.6.4. CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Technology

12.6.5. Cloud Based Technology Platforms



13. Survey Analysis

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Seniority Level of Respondents

13.3. Type of Drug Discovery Service

13.4. Nature of Molecule

13.5. Depth of Service Portfolio

13.6. Likely Market Size

13.7. Likely Growth Rate



14. Conclusion

14.1. Outsourcing has Emerged as a Convenient Option for Drug Discovery and Early Stage Development

14.2. Currently, Europe Stands out as the Major Hub for CROs, followed by North America and Asia Pacific

14.3. Lead Generation and Lead Optimization are the Most Frequently Outsourced Operations

14.4. Flexible Partnership Models have Fostered Collaborations between Drug Developers and CROs

14.5. Innovative Technologies and Untapped Opportunity Areas are Anticipated to Drive Long-Term Growth

14.6. Driven by the growing demand for contract services, the market is expected to witness continuous growth in the foreseen future



15. Interview Transcripts



16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations



