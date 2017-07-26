Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are BASF, Evonik Industries, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai & Sanyo Chemical Industries

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-use Segments: Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products, and Others. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Applications Range of SAP

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population & Needs of Female Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Sodium Polyacrylate

The Major Category in SAP Market



2. A Review of Major End Use Markets



SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application

SAP Content in Select Products

At a Glance

Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP

Diapers & SAP

At a Glance

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand

Percentage Breakdown of Weight by Component (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

What is Incontinence?

Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market

Feminine Hygiene Product Market

A Review

Overview

Early Menarche among Women Expands Opportunities for SAP Market

Government Efforts to Improve Women's Health Aids SAP Market

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries

Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products

Leakage Prevention: A Major Value Add

Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier

Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons

Agriculture Industry

The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market

Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water

Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products

Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers



3. Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications



Introduction

A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents

Agriculture

A Beneficial Water Retention Agent in Agriculture

Cable Wrap

Packaging

Residual Flood Water Removal

Industrial Waste Management

Wastewater Treatment

Firefighting

Medical Waste Handling

Medical Industry

Artificial Snow

SAP

Ideal for Concrete Curing

Other Applications

Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications

Market Overview



4. Product Overview



Introduction

SAP Characteristics

Acrylic Acid: A Widely Used Raw Material for Superabsorbent Polymers

Evolution of Superabsorbent Polymers

Synthetic & Natural Superabsorbent Polymers

Types of Superabsorbent Polymers

Sodium Polyacrylate

Gro-Creatures

Polyacrylamide Crystals & Polyacrylamide Plant Spikes

Manufacturing Process of SAP

How SAP Works?

End-Use Applications of SAP



5. Product Innovations/Introductions



Evonik Develops FAVOR®max Superabsorbents

Sumitomo Seika Develops AQUA KEEP HP

BASF Unveils HySorb® SAP

BASF Introduces Novel Technology for SAP Production

Accepta Unveils New SAP to Retain Soil Hydration and Nutrients

Kimberly-Clark Introduces SAP-based Poise Microliners



6. Recent Industry Activity



Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity

Jacobs Engineering Group Wins Contract from Nippon Shokubai

SDP Global Establishes New Production Base for SAP in Malaysia

BASF Commences Operations of Acrylic Acid & SAP Complex in Brazil

Nippon Shokubai to Build SAP Plant in Belgium

Evonik Establishes Application Technology for SAP in Germany

Evonik to Expand Global SAP Capacity

NIPPON SHOKUBAI to Expand SAP Capacity at Himeji Facility

Sumitomo Seika Establishes SAP Product



7. Focus on Select Players



8. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)



- The United States (3)

- Japan (4)

- Europe (4)



- France (1)

- Germany (2)

- The United Kingdom (1)



- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6m8klr/superabsorbent

