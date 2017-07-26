Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are BASF, Evonik Industries, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai & Sanyo Chemical Industries

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-use Segments: Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products, and Others. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
- Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity
- Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Applications Range of SAP
- Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption
- Aging Population & Needs of Female Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products
- Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market
- Sodium Polyacrylate
- The Major Category in SAP Market
2. A Review of Major End Use Markets
- SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application
- SAP Content in Select Products
- At a Glance
- Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP
- Diapers & SAP
- At a Glance
- Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand
- Percentage Breakdown of Weight by Component (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market
- SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
- Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
- Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
- Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
- Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview
- What is Incontinence?
- Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market
- Feminine Hygiene Product Market
- A Review
- Overview
- Early Menarche among Women Expands Opportunities for SAP Market
- Government Efforts to Improve Women's Health Aids SAP Market
- Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries
- Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products
- Leakage Prevention: A Major Value Add
- Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier
- Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
- Agriculture Industry
- The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market
- Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water
- Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products
- Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers
3. Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications
- Introduction
- A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents
- Agriculture
- A Beneficial Water Retention Agent in Agriculture
- Cable Wrap
- Packaging
- Residual Flood Water Removal
- Industrial Waste Management
- Wastewater Treatment
- Firefighting
- Medical Waste Handling
- Medical Industry
- Artificial Snow
- SAP
- Ideal for Concrete Curing
- Other Applications
- Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications
- Market Overview
4. Product Overview
- Introduction
- SAP Characteristics
- Acrylic Acid: A Widely Used Raw Material for Superabsorbent Polymers
- Evolution of Superabsorbent Polymers
- Synthetic & Natural Superabsorbent Polymers
- Types of Superabsorbent Polymers
- Sodium Polyacrylate
- Gro-Creatures
- Polyacrylamide Crystals & Polyacrylamide Plant Spikes
- Manufacturing Process of SAP
- How SAP Works?
- End-Use Applications of SAP
5. Product Innovations/Introductions
- Evonik Develops FAVOR®max Superabsorbents
- Sumitomo Seika Develops AQUA KEEP HP
- BASF Unveils HySorb® SAP
- BASF Introduces Novel Technology for SAP Production
- Accepta Unveils New SAP to Retain Soil Hydration and Nutrients
- Kimberly-Clark Introduces SAP-based Poise Microliners
6. Recent Industry Activity
- Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity
- Jacobs Engineering Group Wins Contract from Nippon Shokubai
- SDP Global Establishes New Production Base for SAP in Malaysia
- BASF Commences Operations of Acrylic Acid & SAP Complex in Brazil
- Nippon Shokubai to Build SAP Plant in Belgium
- Evonik Establishes Application Technology for SAP in Germany
- Evonik to Expand Global SAP Capacity
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI to Expand SAP Capacity at Himeji Facility
- Sumitomo Seika Establishes SAP Product
7. Focus on Select Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)
- The United States (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (4)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6m8klr/superabsorbent
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716