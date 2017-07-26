Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jessica B. Magee has been named the Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in the SEC's Fort Worth Regional Office. Ms. Magee succeeds David L. Peavler, who left the agency in May.

Ms. Magee joined the SEC as a Staff Attorney in the Enforcement Division in 2010, and she became Senior Trial Counsel in 2012. Ms. Magee was promoted to Assistant Regional Director in 2015, and she became Regional Trial Counsel in 2016.

Ms. Magee has investigated or supervised a number of significant matters within the Enforcement Division, including:

Several emergency actions in cases ranging from offering and affinity frauds to misconduct by investment advisers.

Cases involving internal controls violations, improper restrictions on communications with federal regulators, and a Ponzi scheme involving a virtual currency.

High-profile cases involving professional athletes and other public figures.

"Jessica is a dynamic and charismatic leader," said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division.

Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, added, "Jessica is greatly respected across the Commission for her vision and judgment and will be an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team in Fort Worth."

Shamoil T. Shipchandler, Director of the Fort Worth Regional Office, said, "During her tenure, Jessica has successfully resolved some of the most complex and challenging cases in our office. And with this base of substantive knowledge, Jessica adds a unique vision and leadership style. We are thrilled to have her lead our talented enforcement staff."

Ms. Magee said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I am excited to lead Fort Worth's enforcement team. In our diverse and complex region, we will continue to protect investors while adapting to meet the continuing challenges of technology and sophistication."

Before joining the SEC staff, Ms. Magee worked as a litigation associate for the law firm of Thompson & Knight in Dallas. She earned her law degree cum laude from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude from Texas State University. Ms. Magee has received a number of awards for her work, including the SEC's Ferdinand Pecora Award in 2014 and Arthur F. Mathews Award in 2015.