Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2017-2021: Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors

The global synchronous electric motors market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is sensorless control in latest synchronous electric motors. The latest advancement for simple installation similar to induction motors is cantered with the sensorless control and interchangeability with standard IEC mechanism. It is one of the rugged mechanism that is used like induction motors. However, it is provided sensorless for ensuring excellent response to the need for continuity of production.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for energy-efficient motors. Synchronous electric motors are the key component in providing higher efficiency to industrial applications, which are controlled by variable-speed drives. On an average, synchronous electric motors in industrial applications utilize 60%-65% of the total consumed industrial electricity. The maximum energy efficiency is attained using variable speed drive systems. The development in rotor structure of synchronous electric motors helps in eliminating rotor cage losses, which benefit in increasing efficiency and compactness.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is requirement of DC source for excitation. With constant speed, synchronous electric motors are unaffected by load conditions, and thereby the operations result in the superior quality of products. However, the basic magnetic field is obtained by DC excitation rather than from armature airgap, which is existing in the induction motors. Synchronous electric motors are better than induction motors in terms of system voltage regulation and power factor correction. However, their starting is more complicated and hence use a DC source for excitation.

ABB

Baumüller

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson Electric

Hitachi

Jeumont Electric

Johnson Electric

Mitsubishi Materials Trading

Moog

Nidec

Rockwell Automation

