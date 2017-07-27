sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2017-2021: Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global synchronous electric motors market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is sensorless control in latest synchronous electric motors. The latest advancement for simple installation similar to induction motors is cantered with the sensorless control and interchangeability with standard IEC mechanism. It is one of the rugged mechanism that is used like induction motors. However, it is provided sensorless for ensuring excellent response to the need for continuity of production.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for energy-efficient motors. Synchronous electric motors are the key component in providing higher efficiency to industrial applications, which are controlled by variable-speed drives. On an average, synchronous electric motors in industrial applications utilize 60%-65% of the total consumed industrial electricity. The maximum energy efficiency is attained using variable speed drive systems. The development in rotor structure of synchronous electric motors helps in eliminating rotor cage losses, which benefit in increasing efficiency and compactness.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is requirement of DC source for excitation. With constant speed, synchronous electric motors are unaffected by load conditions, and thereby the operations result in the superior quality of products. However, the basic magnetic field is obtained by DC excitation rather than from armature airgap, which is existing in the induction motors. Synchronous electric motors are better than induction motors in terms of system voltage regulation and power factor correction. However, their starting is more complicated and hence use a DC source for excitation.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Baumüller
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Emerson Electric
  • Siemens

Other prominent vendors

  • Hitachi
  • Jeumont Electric
  • Johnson Electric
  • Mitsubishi Materials Trading
  • Moog
  • Nidec
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zj7zwx/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


