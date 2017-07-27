Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2017-2021: Impact of Autonomous Vehicles on Automotive Crash Impact Simulation Algorithms

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive crash impact simulator system market to grow at a CAGR of 29.61 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is impact of autonomous vehicles on automotive crash impact simulation algorithms. The kind of driverless car technologies, which are currently being developed by the technology giants like Google, certain automakers like Volvo, and automotive suppliers like Delphi are expected to aim towards eliminating on-road fatalities altogether. There lies, however, a large chasm of the unknown behind the design of the algorithms that are expected to make up the driverless cars' decision-making processes. There are two outcomes of the same, which is somehow plausible, given the duality of decision making itself - right and wrong, as well as all the data points which exist in-between. (provided the 3rd decision of saving both pedestrian and driver and the 4th decision of killing both pedestrian and driver are infeasible).

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is advances in technology paving way for greater acceptance of simulation tools. When the automakers began to simulate the vehicle crash tests in 1990s, it was a simple and coarse model and generally consisted of less than 1000 elements of basic components, such as bumpers. It usually took days to get results for a single component. Today, due to continuous advancements in computing resources, researchers have reached a stage where a full vehicle crash test, through simulation, involving millions of elements, can be completed in four to six weeks.

