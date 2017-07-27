sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

125,10 Euro		-0,40
-0,32 %
WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,04
125,52
26.07.
123,85
124,79
26.07.
27.07.2017 | 00:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Olympus, KARL STORZ, HOYA GROUP, FUJIFILM Holdings & Stryker

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global flexible endoscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances. Advances in technology have led to the improvement in visualization technologies in flexible endoscopes. These advances are providing opportunities for both vendors and the healthcare providers to address healthcare challenges such as cost containment, early diagnosis, and affordable healthcare services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is presence of large patient pool with chronic disorders. The increase in the patient pool with various chronic disorders, especially GI disorders is driving the global flexible endoscopes market. The growing incidence of disorders such as colorectal, esophageal, or pancreatic cancers, biliary disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and GERD is expected to propel the market growth. The changes in lifestyle such as unhealthy diet and physical inactivity resulted in several complications such as raised blood pressure, blood glucose, lipids, and obesity.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is safety concerns and maintenance issues with flexible endoscopy. Endoscopy is usually a safe procedure; however, there are certain risks and complications associated with this procedure, which includes, perforation or a tear of the organ (such as stomach or esophagus lining), bleeding, and infections. The treatment of perforation involves surgery. However, certain cases may be treated with antibiotics and intravenous fluids. Bleeding may occur at the site of a biopsy or polyp removal. Minor bleeding may simply stop on its own or can be controlled by cauterization.

Key vendors

  • Olympus
  • KARL STORZ
  • HOYA GROUP
  • FUJIFILM Holdings
  • Stryker

Other prominent vendors

  • ATMOS MedizinTechnik
  • Clarus Medical
  • Cogentix Medical
  • Ecleris
  • Era Endoscopy
  • GI-View
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5scgw/global_flexible

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire