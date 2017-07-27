Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Olympus, KARL STORZ, HOYA GROUP, FUJIFILM Holdings & Stryker

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flexible endoscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is technological advances. Advances in technology have led to the improvement in visualization technologies in flexible endoscopes. These advances are providing opportunities for both vendors and the healthcare providers to address healthcare challenges such as cost containment, early diagnosis, and affordable healthcare services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is presence of large patient pool with chronic disorders. The increase in the patient pool with various chronic disorders, especially GI disorders is driving the global flexible endoscopes market. The growing incidence of disorders such as colorectal, esophageal, or pancreatic cancers, biliary disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and GERD is expected to propel the market growth. The changes in lifestyle such as unhealthy diet and physical inactivity resulted in several complications such as raised blood pressure, blood glucose, lipids, and obesity.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is safety concerns and maintenance issues with flexible endoscopy. Endoscopy is usually a safe procedure; however, there are certain risks and complications associated with this procedure, which includes, perforation or a tear of the organ (such as stomach or esophagus lining), bleeding, and infections. The treatment of perforation involves surgery. However, certain cases may be treated with antibiotics and intravenous fluids. Bleeding may occur at the site of a biopsy or polyp removal. Minor bleeding may simply stop on its own or can be controlled by cauterization.

