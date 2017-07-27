North America Passenger Seats Market 2016-2020

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bus Seat Manufacturing in North America: School Bus, Transit & Private Commercial Bus, Intercity Motorcoach Seats - Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook & Competitive Structure Underlying the Manufacture and Market for Bus Seats" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This project provides a quantification and analysis of the business of manufacturing passenger bus seats in North America. Production of seats for school buses, transit buses, shuttle buses, private buses and intercity motorcoaches are included; however, driver/operator seats are excluded.

The bus seat manufacturing business is concentrated in a handful of manufacturers. These companies supply seats to all bus manufacturing locations across the United States and Canada. Manufacture and sale of bus seats is mostly a domestic activity, as U.S. bus seat manufacturers aim to keep domestic content high so their customers remain eligible for funding through the Buy America Act provisions. Part of North American demand for seats is met from production in Mexico, supplied either through a United States distribution partner or direct. Sales opportunities beyond North America are limited, as seats are too bulky a product to be suitable for export.

The segment has witnessed consolidation of market share through two routes-acquisition of stand-alone companies and product mix extension through joint ventures and distribution agreements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope

2. Product Types

3. Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2015

4. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Manufacturers Product Mix

4.2. Market Shares: All Products

4.3. Competitor Niches & Strengths

4.4. Market Shares by Product Type

5. Market Analysis

5.1. Average Price

5.2. Distribution Channels

6. Production by Region

7. Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8. Outlook & Forecasts - 2016-2020

9. Key Manufacturer Data

10. Manufacturer Profiles [6 manufacturers profiled]

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q35xgd/bus_seat





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716