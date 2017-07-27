Global Mechanical Actuators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Tolomatic, Warner Linear, Sonceboz, Aerotech, Thomson, Venture, Exlar Actuation Solutions & Varedan Technologies

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Mechanical Actuators Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Mechanical Actuators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of ball screws in mechanical actuators. Distinct types of screws are used in mechanical actuators, such as lead screws, acme screws, and ball screws. Among these, ball screws are commonly used in mechanical actuators because of their high efficiency, accuracy, and precision. They can be used in prolonged continuous or high-speed movement. Lead screws are less efficient and require greater torque, larger motor, and a drive. Ball screws have less friction and require oil lubrication to achieve design life. High load applications and continuous or long cycle times require ball screws to be equipped with a mechanical actuator. Ball screws also eliminate the need of frequent replacement, unlike lead screws.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Low cost of mechanical actuators. Mechanical actuators are very cheap when compared with other actuators, as they do not require pneumatic or hydraulic power to operate. They are usually manually or mechanically controlled. These actuators are available at low cost because of the low complexity of their system. They do not require hydraulic fluid or compressed air to operate, which in turn results in low cost of maintenance. On the other hand, pneumatic- and hydraulic-powered actuators are not only expensive but can also lead to issues such as leakages.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is automation is not supported by mechanical actuators. Automation is a major driver in all the markets related to end-user industries. It increases the accuracy of information, saves time and energy, reduces manual work, and increases efficiency. As mechanical actuators are manually operated, they do not require automation. This limits the use of mechanical actuators in all the applications, and hence, these actuators are used in combination with electric actuators, forming electromechanical actuators.

Key vendors



Tolomatic

TiMOTION

Warner Linear

Sonceboz

Aerotech

Thomson

Physik Instrumente (PI)

Venture

Exlar Actuation Solutions

Varedan Technologies

REXA

ENERPAC



Other prominent vendors



Duff-Norton

Emerson

Moog

Rotork

Val-Matic



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



