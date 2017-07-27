Global Digital Isolator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.33% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Laboratories & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Isolator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global digital isolators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Digital Isolators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of digital isolators in higher altitudes. Digital isolators working in higher altitudes, polluted, or high-moisture environments require advanced packaging technology. Isolators in heavy pollution environment can degrade and create a conductive path. To prevent this damage, higher quality packaging mold compounds are required. Even wider package with increased creepage reduces such damage. At higher altitudes, the air pressure is lower that can cause a surge or temporary overvoltage, resulting in arching of isolator pins. The increased clearance between pins is required to prevent arching.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising need for industrial automation. Increasing inter-industry competition and the trend of adapting to customers' requirements have resulted in the need to improve production and manufacturing facilities. These needs have paved the way for improving industrial automation. Rising education levels are decreasing the percentage of the working-age population who are willing to work for manufacturing sectors. In such cases, the industries have started to focus on automating processes, which are efficient as well as effective. Industrial automation reduces reliance on labor; cuts down on employee wages; and boosts flexibility, speed and productivity.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising competition from unorganized players. The emergence of unorganized players in Asia, who manufacture low-cost digital isolators, will affect the revenue of established players. The local players disrupt the pricing of products and this induces organized players to reduce the price of their products.
Key vendors
- Analog Devices
- Broadcom
- Maxim Integrated
- Silicon Laboratories
- Texas Instruments
Other prominent vendors
- Infineon Technologies
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Vicor
- NXP Semiconductors
- Murata Manufacturing
- NVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7xxg7/global_digital
