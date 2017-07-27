Global Digital Isolator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.33% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Laboratories & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Isolator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital isolators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Digital Isolators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of digital isolators in higher altitudes. Digital isolators working in higher altitudes, polluted, or high-moisture environments require advanced packaging technology. Isolators in heavy pollution environment can degrade and create a conductive path. To prevent this damage, higher quality packaging mold compounds are required. Even wider package with increased creepage reduces such damage. At higher altitudes, the air pressure is lower that can cause a surge or temporary overvoltage, resulting in arching of isolator pins. The increased clearance between pins is required to prevent arching.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising need for industrial automation. Increasing inter-industry competition and the trend of adapting to customers' requirements have resulted in the need to improve production and manufacturing facilities. These needs have paved the way for improving industrial automation. Rising education levels are decreasing the percentage of the working-age population who are willing to work for manufacturing sectors. In such cases, the industries have started to focus on automating processes, which are efficient as well as effective. Industrial automation reduces reliance on labor; cuts down on employee wages; and boosts flexibility, speed and productivity.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising competition from unorganized players. The emergence of unorganized players in Asia, who manufacture low-cost digital isolators, will affect the revenue of established players. The local players disrupt the pricing of products and this induces organized players to reduce the price of their products.

Key vendors



Analog Devices

Broadcom

Maxim Integrated

Silicon Laboratories

Texas Instruments



Other prominent vendors



Infineon Technologies

ROHM Semiconductor

Vicor

NXP Semiconductors

Murata Manufacturing

NVE



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by technology



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7xxg7/global_digital

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716