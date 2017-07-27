Allergan's Truberzi® (eluxadoline) Receives Positive Recommendation from NICE for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea (IBS-D) in Adults

Recommendation paves the way for the first medicine specifically licensed for IBS-D to be routinely NHS funded by the Autumn

MARLOW, England, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Allergan announced today that the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published a Final Appraisal Determination, recommending that Truberzi (eluxadoline) be made available on the National Health Service for adults living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea (IBS-D)1.

Truberzi® is a first-in-class, twice daily, oral medication offering sustained relief from multiple symptoms of IBS-D, such as pain, diarrhoea, urgency and bloating2,3. In two pivotal Phase III trials, Truberzi® demonstrated a significant reduction in the two most bothersome symptoms of IBS-D, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, with fast and sustained relief for over six months. Treatment effect can be seen within 1 week, reaches maximal effect after 6 weeks and is sustained over 6 months.2,3,4

The Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommends Truberzi® for patients whose IBS-D has not responded to other treatments routinely used for IBS-D (or who cannot tolerate or are contraindicated to such treatments) and that treatment is initiated in hospital. NICE expects to publish the final guidance at the end of August, assuming there is no appeal against the FAD.1

Today's news has been widely welcomed by the gastroenterology community: Dr Adam Farmer, Consultant Gastroenterologist at University Hospitals of North Midlands and Scientific Advisor at the IBS Network, the UK's national charity for IBS said, "IBS-D can severely affect patient quality of life and, in some cases, is very debilitating. In the absence of effective medications, doctors and patients have had few options available beyond over-the-counter medicines, as well as diet and lifestyle modifications."

Peter Paine, Neurogastroenterologist at Salford Royal Foundation trust added, "This positive recommendation for Truberzi®, means that those treating IBS-D will now have access to a therapy specifically targeting their patients' symptoms, when other less tailored approaches have failed."

Nicola Massey, Country Manager, Allergan UK & Ireland, said, "Allergan is pleased that NICE proposes to recommend that patients who are struggling to manage their IBS-D are offered access to Truberzi®. It is the first medicine specifically licensed for treating IBS-D to have been made available through the NHS, and the FAD should open the way to routine funding for patients across England and Wales. We look forward to the FAD being translated into final guidance and then being implemented across the health service."

About Truberzi®

Truberzi® (eluxadoline) is a twice daily, oral medication indicated for use in adults suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D). Truberzi® has mixed opioid receptor activity, it is a mu receptor agonist, a delta receptor antagonist, and a kappa receptor agonist.2

Truberzi is currently available in the UK in 75mg and 100mg, twice daily film-coated tablets3. Truberzi is also available in the U.S. as Viberzi.

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea (IBS-D) is a functional bowel disorder characterised by chronic abdominal pain, frequent diarrhoea, bloating and urgency.2,3 IBS is estimated to affect over 11% of people over 15 years of age5,6 and approximately one-third of these are thought to suffer with IBS-D.7 Although the exact cause of IBS is not known8, symptoms are thought to result from a disturbance in the way the gastrointestinal tract and nervous system interact.9

IBS-D can be debilitating and there are limited therapeutic options for managing the chronic symptoms.11 IBS-D is associated with economic burden in direct medical costs and indirect social costs such as absenteeism and lost productivity, along with decreased quality of life.12-15

