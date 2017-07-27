CIOE Revealing Opportunities Brought by 5G, Data Center and IoT

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE-Optical Communications Expo, the most anticipated events in the industry, will take place at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Centerfrom September 6-9. Covering an exhibition area of 35,000 sq. meters, the Optical Communications Expo is the very place where you find business opportunities, expand business network and make deals. It represents an ideal platform for executives, R&D technicians, buyers and professionals from various organizations such as telecom operators, system integrators, engineering companies, data communication providers, aerospace, defense and energy companies, consumer electronics companies and research institutes.

Highlighting Hotspots and Trends of Communications Market in 2017

5G, IoT and data center have drawn more attention in the industry since the beginning of 2017. Key words relevant to these areas are extensively searched and related news headlines can be found all over the web,for example5G Network Capacity is Expanding, Investments in 5G and IoT are Gaining Momentum, Data Center Becomes a New Growth Area for Optical Communications. CIOE will present perspectives and insights on the latest development and trends in the industry.

5G Era Driving Evolution of Optical Network

To explore the impact 5G has on the optical communications industry, CIOE works with China Mobile to launch China Mobile - 5G Optical Network Development Summit. The forum will be held in the Rose Hall-3 of Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in the afternoon of September 6. Top notch players such as ZTE, Huawei, Broadcom and CAICT will gather to discuss key issues of 5G era with brand-new mindsets and from higher perspectives. Major topics include challenges faced by optical transport network (OTN); how OTN evolves to meet needs of 5G network and services including 5G wireless front haul, back haul and network structure; technology trend, application scenarios and costs of optical network and optical modules; how optical technology solves challenges such as ultra-high bandwidth, short delay, precision sync, SDN/NFV, network slicing, low cost, low consumption; and how to make the right roadmap for technology evolution.

Experience Data Center Ecosystem

Data Center Ecosystem Experience Zone is a special area created by CIOE 2017. This is a platform where you can acquire insightful sharing, see fascinating exhibits and network with peers. A wide array of products from the whole industry chain will be displayed in one place, including optical fiber and cable, photonic chip, optical module, wiring, optical fiber connector, data center infrastructure and cloud applications. Solutions will be showcased by leaders such as YOFC, QXP, MACOM, Inno Light, Hisense, RayOptek, O-Net, Google and Alibaba. Internet companies, telecom operators, equipment & device manufacturers, big data companies will gather under one roof to share resources in the ecosystem and create a promising future. For a better understanding of development and trends of data center, you don't want to miss the experience zone!

NB-IOT, a Trillion Market Awaits

Research shows that there will be ten billion new connections added to IoT in the future, which is expected to be a trillion dollar market for operators. Now 3GPP standardization on NB-IOT and LTE-V is completed, two out of three use cases of 5G network are IoT applications. To discuss how NB-IOT drives the growth of communications and sensor industry as well as the outlook and trends, CIOE and China NB-IOT Industry Alliance joint hands to launch the 2017 China NB-IoT Industry Alliance Seminar which will kick off in Hall 4 on September 7. Leading telecom operators, communication equipment manufacturers, IC suppliers, IoT application and service providers will attend the forum, making it worthwhile for all participants.

About China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) (www.cioe.cn)

Established in 1999, CIOE is the largest show of its kind in the world featuring over 3,200 optoelectronic brands and their latest products in the area of 110,000 sqm at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. There are 6 concurrent specialized expositions focusing on Optical Communications and Sensors, Lasers, Infrared Applications, Precision Optics, LEDs, Emerging Display, Sapphire Technology & Touch Screen and Photonics Innovations.

