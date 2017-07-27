

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported that its consolidated net profit for the second-quarter declined to 176.3 million euros from 183.5 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per basic share declined to 0.94 euros from 0.98 euros last year.



Gregor Pottmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Börse AG, said, 'Even though business development was slightly below our expectations, from our point of view it is still possible to achieve the lower end of our earnings forecast for the full year - provided that the cyclical environment improves in the second half of the year.'



Adjusted net profit for the period attributable to shareholders was 232.8 million euros, up 7 per cent from 218.5 million euros in the previous year.



Net revenue stood at 623.6 million euros, an increase of 4 per cent from 600.7 million euros last year. The increase was largely driven by positive developments in the Clearstream segment as well as the growth in interest rate derivatives trading volumes at Eurex. These positive developments largely offset the growth-hampering effects of an ongoing low volatility environment, which led to lower trading activities on the cash market and in equity and index derivatives at Eurex.



