ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Shell second quarter 2017 interim dividend

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS") today announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2017 of US$0.47 per A ordinary share ("A Share") and B ordinary share ("B Share"), equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year. RDS provides eligible shareholders with a choice to receive dividends in cash or in shares via a Scrip Dividend Programme ("the Programme"). For further details please see below. Details relating to the second quarter 2017 interim dividend It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism from UK-sourced income of the Shell group. Per ordinary share Q2 2017 RDS A Shares (US$) 0.47 RDS B Shares (US$) 0.47 Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euro, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in pounds sterling. Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in euro. The pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on September 4, 2017. Per ADS Q2 2017 RDS A ADSs (US$) 0.94 RDS B ADSs (US$) 0.94 Cash dividends on American Depository Shares ("ADSs") will be paid, by default, in US dollars. ADS stands for an American Depositary Share. ADR stands for an American Depositary Receipt. An ADR is a certificate that evidences ADSs. ADSs are listed on the NYSE under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably. Scrip Dividend Programme RDS provides shareholders with a choice to receive dividends in cash or in shares via the Programme. Under the Programme shareholders can increase their shareholding in RDS by choosing to receive new shares instead of cash dividends, if approved by the Board. Only new A Shares will be issued under the Programme, including to shareholders who currently hold B Shares. In some countries, joining the Programme may currently offer a tax advantage compared with receiving cash dividends. In particular, dividends paid out as shares by RDS will not be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax (currently 15 per cent), unlike cash dividends paid on A shares, and they will not generally be taxed on receipt by a UK shareholder or a Dutch shareholder. Shareholders who elect to join the Programme will increase the number of shares held in RDS without having to buy existing shares in the market, thereby avoiding associated dealing costs. Shareholders who do not join the Programme will continue to receive in cash any dividends approved by the Board. Shareholders who held only B Shares and joined the Programme are reminded they will need to make a Scrip Dividend Election in respect of their new A Shares if they wish to join the Programme in respect of such new shares. However, this is only necessary if the shareholder has not previously made a Scrip Dividend Election in respect of any new A Shares issued. For further information on the Programme, including how to join if you are eligible, please refer to the appropriate publication available on www.shell.com/scrip. Dividend timetable for the second quarter 2017 interim dividend Announcement date July 27, 2017 Ex-dividend date RDS A and RDS B ADSsAugust 9, 2017 Ex-dividend date RDS A and RDS B sharesAugust 10, 2017 Record date August 11, 2017 Scrip reference share price announcement dateAugust 17, 2017 Closing of scrip election and currency election (See Note) August 25, 2017 Pounds sterling and euro equivalents announcement date September 4, 2017 Payment date September 18, 2017 Note Both a different scrip and currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies. A different scrip election date may apply to registered and non-registered ADS holders. Registered ADS holders can contact The Bank of New York Mellon for the election deadline that applies. Non-registered ADS holders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies. Taxation - cash dividends Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Based on a policy statement issued by the Dutch Ministry of Finance on April 29, 2016 (which has been formalised in law with effect from January 2017), and depending on their particular circumstances, non-Dutch resident shareholders may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. As from 2018, Dutch and non-Dutch resident shareholders who are exempt from corporate income tax may elect for an exemption from Dutch dividend withholding tax instead of requesting a refund if tax was withheld. Furthermore, in April 2016, there were changes to the UK taxation of dividends. The dividend tax credit was abolished, and a new tax free dividend allowance introduced. Dividend income in excess of the allowance is taxable at the following rates: 7.5% within the basic rate band; 32.5% within the higher rate band; and 38.1% on dividend income taxable at the additional rate. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your own tax advisor. Royal Dutch Shell plc The Hague, July 27, 2017 Contacts: - Investor Relations: Europe + 31 (0) 70 377 4540; North America +1 832 337 2034 - Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; Americas +832 337 4355 