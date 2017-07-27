Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS)("EPS"), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids, listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP) announces that starting from today the group will identify itself on the market with a new logo:

Technology is imprinting a new shift on the development of all sectors. Such revolution is ongoing also in the energy world: initially renewables and today microgrids, distributed energy, energy storage, and electrical mobility, are transforming the way energy is produced, consumed and managed. In such a new ecosystem, the role of utilities and grid-operators is rapidly.evolving

Historically, EPS is on their side contributing with proactivity, technological innovation and flexibility, our core values.

The time has come to adopt a new and original distinguishing mark summarizing the Group's willingness to change.

In the new brand, the encircled "E" remains unaltered with its three main meanings:

" Energy ", revolutionizing the way energy is produced, transmitted and distributed, speeding up the energy transition.

", revolutionizing the way energy is produced, transmitted and distributed, speeding up the energy transition. " Excellence ", enclosed in our technology, our team and our competitiveness.

", enclosed in our technology, our team and our competitiveness. "Endless Energy Everywhere,the biggest opportunity: bring clean energy, at a lower cost, to 2.5 billion people in the world.

The green color represents our calling to sustainability. The sustainability related to energy transition, which we are willing to accelerate, and the sustainability that our owned technology adds to every solution we provide.

"The aim of the new brand is to further strengthen our international positioning, by promoting a culture of excellence and positive thinking that has always distinguished EPS in the path towards energy transition" commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of EPS

The new logo is already used in the entire correspondence of the Group's companies and in the institutional communication channels.

Jointly with the integration of Electro Power Systems Manufacturing S.r.l. and EPS Elvi Energy Sr.l. (as previously done for MCM Energy Lab S.r.l.) and along with the change of the company's registered name from "Elvi Energy S.r.l." into "EPS Elvi Energy S.r.l.", the new institutional logo is among the fundamental milestones of the recent corporate reorganization of the Group.

The files .jpeg, .png and vectorial are available on our website under the section Media Contacts Logo

Electro Power Systems S.A. in a nutshell

EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in storage solutions and micro-grids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of the CAC® Mid Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to its technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

In aggregate, EPS has installed and has under commission 36 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage totalizing over 36 MW of installed power that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more than 19 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005531/en/

Contacts:

EPS

Investor Relations

Francesca Cocco, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel. +33 970 467135, e-mail: francesca.cocco@eps-mail.com

or

Media contacts

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli Ilaria Mastrogregori Alexia Casaús

Tel. +39 02 89011300, e-mail: eps@imagebuilding.it