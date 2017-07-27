Proteros biostructures GmbH announced today that the company has entered into a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson, on a sub-class of epigenetic targets. The deal was facilitated by Johnson Johnson Innovation.

The new collaboration agreement is focused on the discovery of novel lead compounds against several epigenetic targets for various cancer indications. Under the agreement, Janssen gains access to Proteros' proprietary Nucleosomal Epigenetic Assay Technology (NEATTM) and discovery platform aimed at technically complex targets to identify quality lead compounds. Janssen has the option to license the lead compounds for further development and commercialization or the parties may jointly further develop and partner.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Dr. Torsten Neuefeind, CEO of Proteros commented: "We are pleased to be working with Janssen to address a set of novel and complex epigenetic targets to create oncology drugs. We believe that the structure of the collaboration will accelerate the discovery of novel therapies and maximize the value generation for both parties."

About Proteros biostructures

Proteros, Martinsried/Munich, is a Germany-based, private biotech company aimed at drug discovery for novel and technically demanding targets, and co-founded by Nobel-prize winner Robert Huber, a pioneer in structural biology. The company is today working for most of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies in collaborative relationships and has built a pipeline of partnered and proprietary discovery projects with a particular focus in epigenetics. Proteros has a strong platform for the discovery of small molecules for technically demanding targets which is pivotal for addressing the often complex nature of epigenetic targets. A key element are the Nucleosomal Epigenetic Assay Technologies (NEAT) which provide access to assay and screening approaches with the most pharmacologically relevant substrates, thus opening novel gateways to these types of relevant targets. More information can be found at www.proteros.com.

