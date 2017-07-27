München (ots) - During their release event, the startup Sono Motors presented its solar car Sion. More than 700 guests from politics, industry and the press were invited.



The Sion has a range of 250km and retails at 16,000 EUR, without battery. The battery can either be purchased in a one-time transaction of less than 4,000 EUR, or at a monthly rent. Due to the comparatively low price, the car is intended to make electro mobility suitable for everyday use. Due to its special features, the Sion is particularly appealing to families and urban commuters.



Special is also the self-charging system, called viSono (from "Vision"). Through integrated solar cells, electricity is generated and charged into the battery, reaching up to 30 free kilometers per day.



According to the company, the "biSono" system (from "bi-directional") is another important feature. It allows the vehicle's battery not only to be charged, but also suplly energy, making the Sion a mobile power-station. With an output of 6.6 kW, even other electric cars can be charged.



Sono Motors sees the future of mobility in various sharing options. The Sion will therefore be equipped with three different mobility-services: powerSharing, carSharing and rideSharing.



Via a smart phone app, car rides and electricity can be offered to other users. In addition, it is possible to lend the Sion to other users, for a certain time period.



After the release event, Sono Motors will start a test drive tour through Western Europe. Events will take place in 12 cities and 6 countries. The tour will start on the 18th of August in Munich.



Pictures will be available at 23:00 GMT Amsterdam, Berlin under: https://sonomotors.nextcloud.hosting/index.php/s/nd8hwFnbWfuNvrJ or www.sonomotors.com



Originaltext: Sono Motors GmbH digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/127439 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_127439.rss2



Contact: Navina Pernsteiner navina.pernsteiner@sonomotors.com Phone: +49-89-45205818