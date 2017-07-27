Global Folding Cartons Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Folding Cartons Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.51 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, rising disposable income across the world and introduction of new products by key players to address the increasing demand for folding cartons.
Based on structure the market is categorized into airplane style straight, mailer lock, French reverse tuck, tuck & tongue, standard reverse tuck, rectangular sleeve, bellows tuck and standard straight tuck. Depending on the product type the market is segmented by green folding cartons, plastic folding cartons and paperboard folding cartons. By application, market is segregated by confectionary, tobacco, hardware and electrical, healthcare, personal care, frozen food, household care, dairy products, dry food and other applications.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Current Trends:
- Increasing demand for Pharmaceutical products
- Rising disposable income across the world
- Introduction of new products by key players to address the increasing demand for folding cartons
- Recent technological developments in Folding Cartons
Companies Mentioned
- Craftsman Packaging, Inc
- WestRock Company
- Midlands Packaging Corporation
- Bell Packaging
- Graphic Packaging International, Inc
- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC
- Artistic Carton Company
- Cherokee Packaging Inc
- Amcor Limited
- F.P.Woll & Co
- Caraustar Industries, Inc.
- Diamond Packaging
- Smurfit Kappa
- Atlas Holding
- Arkay Packaging
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Folding Cartons Market, By Structure
5 Folding Cartons Market, By Product Type
6 Folding Cartons Market, By Application
7 Folding Cartons Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjjnwz/global_folding
