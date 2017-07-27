Frost & Sullivan Awards Diebold Nixdorf as Leader in the Self-Checkout Systems Market

Innovative product advances, the ability to cater to changing retailer and consumer needs

SANTA CLARA, California, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the self-checkout (SCO) systems market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Diebold Nixdorf with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Growth Excellence Leadership. Compelling product innovation capabilities, coupled with decades of rich industry experience, make the company a powerful player in the point-of-sale (POS) industry. Following Diebold's acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf in 2016, the combined entity continues to grow impressively in both the United States and Europe.

"Few companies in the SCO market have been able to balance business and product strategies to match customer expectations across retailer categories and geographies," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Aravindh Vanchesan. "Through its unique value proposition in terms of cost-effective and innovative self-service technology, Diebold Nixdorf is transforming retail and rejuvenating its own growth trajectory."

Outstanding features of Diebold Nixdorf's industry-leading self-checkout and BEETLE product lines include:

Modular and scalable systems enabling customization, easy POS integration, user-friendly interfaces, and a compact footprint

Consulting as an incremental asset to raise efficiency of the checkout zone

Lowest TCO that appeals to all categories of retailers

Innovations that enhance the value proposition by adding short- and long-term revenue streams, establishing customer loyalty

Strong technical support and maintenance services to effectively implement best practices and manage an SCO project from concept to deployment

As a result of its healthy sales relationships with not only its retail customers but also mobility, security, and segment-specific software providers, Diebold Nixdorf has built a brand name associated with quality, reliability, and security.

Above all, Diebold Nixdorf's end-to-end game-changing technologies and services have helped its growth. For instance, the Red Dot Design Award-winning BEETLE /iSCAN EASY self-checkout portfolio enables consumers to scan and quickly pay for items using cards, mobile wallets, or near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smartphones. At this year's NRF show, the company showcased a new terminal that is less than 10 inches wide, features a highly secure EMV chip reader, and can be used as an ATM, POS terminal, and an SCO unit. Its TPiSHOP application allows retailers to offer smartphone-enabled shopping in-store and from customers' homes.

In a market with limited number of turnkey solution providers, Diebold Nixdorf dominates due to its global presence; it has more than 14,500 field service engineers operating in over 130 countries. In recognition of its continued growth leadership, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Diebold Nixdorf with the 2017 Growth Excellence Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer purchase, ownership, and service experience that has resulted in the recipient seeing above-market growth and increased share of wallet. The award lauds the company's growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

