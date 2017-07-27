Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein & Patterson Companies

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dental surgical equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing dental tourism. Individuals seek dental care outside of their local healthcare systems and the treatment may be accompanied by a vacation. Dental tourism is a growing sector worldwide as the world turns out to be perpetually more interdependent and competitive. Techniques, materials, and technological advances are spreading rapidly, enabling providers in the emerging countries to offer dental care at affordable cost when compared with the developed nations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in older population. Population is aging worldwide, virtually every nation in the world is encountering increase in the number and proportion of older people in their populace. Aging population has become one of the most significant social transformations of the modern century with implications for nearly all sectors of society, including labor and financial markets, the demand for goods and services, such as housing, social protection and transportation, as well as family structures and intergenerational ties.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain reimbursement policies. Changes in the reimbursement policies and rates overall influence customer request and prompt market fluctuations. Despite changes in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, developed nations such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, and Japan do not have appropriate dental reimbursement policies. The insurance agencies have been hesitant in the past to offer reimbursements for dental care in few nations. Although reimbursements are being provided, but are insufficient due to the absence of complete evidence for dental treatment.

Key vendors



3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein

Patterson Companies



Other prominent vendors



A-dec

American Medicals

AMD LASERS

BIOLASE

DENTAURUM

Gnatus

MIDMARK

Planmeca

Septodont

Ultradent Products

Zirkonzahn

Zimmer Biomet

Zolar Technology

3Shape



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/86qcth/global_dental

