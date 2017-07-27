ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - July 27, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI) and residential markets today announced a new 665 kW solar power construction project for Togninali Farms, a 3 rd generation tomato farm in Stockton, California. Togninali Farms selected Sunworks to help lower their operating costs and advance sustainable growth initiatives.

Reducing and stabilizing expenses is a key component to Togninali Farm's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and profitability. Togninali Farms will use Sunworks' solar panels to produce 1,034,645 kwh of electricity per year, which is equivalent to 97% of their annual energy consumption and is expected to offset more than 727 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

The farm's new ground mount installation includes Sunworks' Rapid Rack system, a clamp-free racking system with insertion rail technology that helps prevent damage and production loss in solar systems. Rapid Rack allows panels to expand during hot summer days without creating stress points that could otherwise lead to reduced energy production. It features a fully integrated wire management tray with galvanized components, providing ease of maintenance, pest protection, and anti-weathering capabilities. In total, Sunworks will aggregate 18 utility meters as part of its deployment.

Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said, "We're delighted to work with Togninali Farms, a century-old growing operation that continues to innovate and lead the way for California's agricultural industry. This partnership will provide quantifiable benefits to minimize near-term production costs at the farm while providing a scalable platform for stable and reliable renewable energy that can expand over time."

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions. We're committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agriculture, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, utility and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

