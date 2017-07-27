ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - July 27, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 10, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-866-682-6100 (toll free) or 1-862-255-5401. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet, which can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' web site at http://ir.sunworksusa.com. All participants should call or access the website approximately 5 minutes before the conference begins.

The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of this conference call will also be available by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) and using the replay ID #18827 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 24, 2017.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. is a premier provider of solar power solutions, committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold their ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agriculture, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, utility, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

To learn more about Sunworks, visit our website at http://www.Sunworksusa.com.

