Global Industrial Current Sensor Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Honeywell, Infineon Technologies, Eaton & Allegro MicroSystems

The "Global Industrial Current Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial current sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 9.58% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Industrial Current Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising adoption of IIoT. The IIoT enables a large number of sensors to get connected to the overall industrial facility through the cloud technology. With the help of the IIoT, many current sensors that are deployed in different points within an industry can be integrated as one unit, as the response generated by each sensor is obtained at one place. Through smart current sensors, applications carried out in harsh atmospheres can be analyzed properly to derive meaningful information. Smart sensors enable operations to be carried out with less downtime, they minimize the lead-time, reduce inventory level, and enable better efficiency in processes.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is current sensors are easy to integrate with existing applications. Current sensors are small and easy to integrate into equipment. Industries do not need any additional devices to measure current if they have deployed current sensors. These sensors are sufficient to calculate and regulate current efficiently. Therefore, there is no additional space required for mounting many devices on an equipment. Without changing the existing infrastructure, these sensors can also be mounted easily on an equipment placed in remote areas of industries. Current sensors are easily switchable from one version to another. This makes it convenient for end-users to retain their existing infrastructure or processes and accommodate any current sensor available in the market seamlessly into the operations.

Key vendors



Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

Eaton

Allegro MicroSystems



Other prominent vendors



Shenzhen Socan Technology

Pewatron

Vaccumschmelze

VPInstruments

DENT Instruments

J&D



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Market segmentation by product type



PART 08: Market segmentation by technology



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix

