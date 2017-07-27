Global Automotive Turbocharger Bearings Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are NSK, NTN Bearing & Schaeffler

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Turbocharger Bearings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive turbocharger bearings market to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Turbocharger Bearings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is antifriction automotive turbocharger bearings. Friction is one of the major reasons for causing wear in between turbocharger bearings. Ball bearings always undergo slight amount of friction due to certain amount of elastic deformation. Elastic deformation is caused when the turbocharger bearings are subject to higher amounts of load.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing sales of SUV and crossover models of passenger cars. SUV and crossover models of passenger cars have mid-sized and full-sized engines that have a higher penetration of turbocharged engines to increase output and control emissions. Therefore, the increase in the sales of SUV and crossover models of passenger cars will positively influence the demand for turbocharger bearings. Hydrodynamic turbochargers are mainly preferred in SUVs and crossovers as these offer effective control over the shaft under all types of running conditions and allow the engine oil to lubricate the parts.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased wage rates in China to increase prices of automotive turbocharger bearings. Lowered cost of manufacturing increases profits of manufacturers as they are able to get more margin on a certain product. Hence, manufacturers of commodity items choose locations for setting up manufacturing units based on the wage rates paid in the local labor market. Increased wages would cause companies to restrict production of units and ultimately affect their profits. China was considered to have the perfect balance between adequate amount of technical advancement and cheap labor.

Key vendors



NSK

NTN Bearing

Schaeffler



Other prominent vendors



JTEKT

The Timken Company



SKF

ZOLLERN GmbH & Co.

Honeywell International

BorgWarner



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9q4lc/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716