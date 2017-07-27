Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Acelity, Mölnlycke Health Care and Smith & Nephew

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global single use negative pressure wound therapy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing opportunities for single-use NPWT in other applications. NPWT is used in various applications such as foot ulcers, traumatic wounds, skin graft fixation, and pressure ulcers. Single-use NPWT promotes healing of wounds by multiple actions such as decreasing the bacterial load in wounds, providing a moist environment, and removing exudate from wounds to help establish fluid balance.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of regulatory approved products. Technological innovations in wound care products have significantly influenced the use of advanced products over traditional ones by clinicians and individuals. These advanced wound care products are highly efficient and safe and have a better wound healing capability, which will eventually reduce hospital stays. Companies are focusing to develop disposable NPWT solutions, which are more economical and efficient for wound treatment.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of qualified healthcare professionals. Modern wound care systems include various types of dressing materials and techniques. Though single-use NPWT provides better clinical outcomes, there are various risks associated with it such as infection, skin irritation, and pain during foam dressing changes. Therefore, trained practitioners and nurses are frequently required to monitor individuals and alert them about the complications associated with single-use NPWT. Shortage of qualified healthcare professionals is a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Key vendors



Acelity

Mölnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew



Other prominent vendors



Cardinal Health

Carilex Medical

ConvaTec

Devon Medical

Equinox Medical

Genadyne

H & R Healthcare

4L Health

Medela



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f254gw/global_singleuse

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716