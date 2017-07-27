sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,91 Euro		+0,42
+0,44 %
WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 Ticker-Symbol: CGM 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,00
95,04
16:41
95,00
95,04
16:41
27.07.2017 | 15:07
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capgemini CEO Interview - H1 2017 Results (video)

PARIS, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capgemini, one of the top IT services vendors in Europe and the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, reports half year results for 2017. Paul Hermelin, Chairman & CEO of Capgemini, comments on the Group's results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/capgemini-h1-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- H1 2017 results
- Growth drivers
- Cloud and Digital solutions
- North America
- Rest of the world
- Brexit
- Competitiveness
- M&A

About Capgemini

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience', and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us athttp://www.capgemini.com.

Rightshore®is a trademark belonging to Capgemini


© 2017 PR Newswire