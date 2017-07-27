Capgemini CEO Interview - H1 2017 Results (video)

PARIS, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capgemini, one of the top IT services vendors in Europe and the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, reports half year results for 2017. Paul Hermelin, Chairman & CEO of Capgemini, comments on the Group's results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/capgemini-h1-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- H1 2017 results

- Growth drivers

- Cloud and Digital solutions

- North America

- Rest of the world

- Brexit

- Competitiveness

- M&A

About Capgemini

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience', and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us athttp://www.capgemini.com.

Rightshore®is a trademark belonging to Capgemini