Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 8,050,331 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,207,550 (the "Financing") under its previously announced private placement financing (see news release dated July 17, 2017).

Each unit consists of one common share of Hello Pal and one share purchase warrant, with each share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of Hello Pal at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The securities issued under the Financing will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring on November 28, 2017.

Proceeds of the Financing will be used for developments to the Hello Pal Platform and general corporate purposes.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, travel and language learning. Hello Pal has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world, and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Hello Pal was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal is the first companion app to launch and benefits from this broad-based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

