Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2017-2021: Key Players are Eaton, Emerson, Pepperl+Fuchs, R. STAHL & WEG

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global electrical explosion proof equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising focus on explosion prevention. The increasing need to improve the safety in industrial areas has improved the adoption rate of explosion protection devices. The snowballing rise in the number of explosions has prompted industries to increasingly focus on explosion prevention. The need to contain an explosion and to eliminate situations that can create one have emerged as paramount priorities in industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is preventing loss of workhours due to potential hazards. Industrial hazard not only causes loss of life and resources but also the loss of workhours. The occurrence of a hazard in workplaces affects equipment and employees nearby. In the case of any damage to equipment, the related work remains stalled for an undesirable number of workhours. This, in turn, keeps other related processes on hold. This loss in the number of workhours affects the productivity in companies and incurs a loss in terms of output.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of raw materials. The fluctuating price of raw materials used for manufacturing electrical explosion proof equipment will remain a challenge hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period. Enclosures, encapsulations, and conduit and cable seals require materials such as iron, aluminum, and steel for their production. Prices of these raw materials keep fluctuating throughout the year. These variations can be a result of price wars between raw material suppliers or due to change in export and import regulations of the supplying nation.

Key vendors



Eaton

Emerson

Pepperl+Fuchs

R. STAHL

WEG



Other prominent vendors



Atex System

China Helon Explosion-proof Electric

Miretti

BARTEC FEAM

VIMEX



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type of proofing



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Competitive analysis



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k83lr3/global_electrical

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716