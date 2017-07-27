Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films (TBPF) Market in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Mitsubishi Plastic & Toppan Printing

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films (TBPF) Market in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global transparent barrier packaging films in consumer goods industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is innovation in transparent barrier films. The growing environmental concern is bringing a lot of innovation in transparent barrier films market for the last few years. Many manufacturers are adding additive agents in polymers to get more moisture and vapor resistance. By doing so, they can replace the requirement of aluminum foil to some extent, which can bring some percentage of sustainability in their business divisions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is dominance of PVDC polymers in the transparent barrier films market. Polymers are the major raw materials used for the production of transparent films. There are many types of polymers in the market, which are used to produce different types of films, depending upon the packaging applications. In the food industry, the polymers that have high water vapor and oxygen barrier, aroma retention, high flame resistance, and good printability and adhesion, are preferred. PVDC, EVOH, and PVA are the frequently used polymers for food packaging; PVDC has been dominating the food industry application for last decade.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competitive pressure from substitutes. Transparent barrier films are facing a lot of competition from non-transparent barriers films, such as aluminum foil, aluminum vapor deposition films, and others. Aluminum is a metal that can offer high barrier properties for both oxygen and moisture. It is one of the oldest barrier materials and has zero percentage of moisture and oxygen transmittance. Because of its strong properties, it cannot be replaced in certain moisture and oxygen sensitive packaging like dairy products packaging and others.
Key vendors
- Amcor
- Bemis
- Berry Global
- Mitsubishi Plastic
- Toppan Printing
Other prominent vendors
- Ampac Holdings
- Celplast Metallized Products
- Charter NEX
- Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry
- Innovia Films
- Mondi
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
PART 09: Market Trends
PART 10: Key vendor analysis
PART 11: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64kslh/global
