Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films (TBPF) Market in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Mitsubishi Plastic & Toppan Printing

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films (TBPF) Market in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global transparent barrier packaging films in consumer goods industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation in transparent barrier films. The growing environmental concern is bringing a lot of innovation in transparent barrier films market for the last few years. Many manufacturers are adding additive agents in polymers to get more moisture and vapor resistance. By doing so, they can replace the requirement of aluminum foil to some extent, which can bring some percentage of sustainability in their business divisions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is dominance of PVDC polymers in the transparent barrier films market. Polymers are the major raw materials used for the production of transparent films. There are many types of polymers in the market, which are used to produce different types of films, depending upon the packaging applications. In the food industry, the polymers that have high water vapor and oxygen barrier, aroma retention, high flame resistance, and good printability and adhesion, are preferred. PVDC, EVOH, and PVA are the frequently used polymers for food packaging; PVDC has been dominating the food industry application for last decade.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competitive pressure from substitutes. Transparent barrier films are facing a lot of competition from non-transparent barriers films, such as aluminum foil, aluminum vapor deposition films, and others. Aluminum is a metal that can offer high barrier properties for both oxygen and moisture. It is one of the oldest barrier materials and has zero percentage of moisture and oxygen transmittance. Because of its strong properties, it cannot be replaced in certain moisture and oxygen sensitive packaging like dairy products packaging and others.

Key vendors



Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Mitsubishi Plastic

Toppan Printing



Other prominent vendors



Ampac Holdings

Celplast Metallized Products

Charter NEX

Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry

Innovia Films

Mondi



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market Trends



PART 10: Key vendor analysis

PART 11: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64kslh/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716