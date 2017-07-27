HARPENDEN, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - July 27, 2017) - Speedwell Weather is pleased to announce the release of SWS version 12, the latest version of the definitive weather derivative pricing and risk management software. First released in 2002, SWS version 12 introduces the following new features:

Support for gas-settled quantos. SWS Vs 12 supports both pricing and portfolio risk management of Delta_T*Delta_P type gas-settled quantos

Optional fully integrated Automated Pricing Service (APS). The APS is a user-configurable pricing service that allows complete automation of the process of responding to pricing requests sent from the weatherXchange ® Platform

Platform New C# Script with access to SWS Assemblies: this powerful and extremely fast engine provides the flexibility to support the most exotic weather structures

Further integration with the weatherXchange data API and the Gridded Data API

New 'Overall Cap' feature on swaps in the Strip Engine

Michael Moreno, Co-CEO of Speedwell Weather said: "SWS users have already seen the benefits of existing weatherXchange integration with SWS Vs 11 which simplified responding to pricing requests from the weatherXchange Platform. The APS takes this a stage further by fully removing the need for human oversight in the pricing of certain types and sizes of trades. By automating the pricing process our aim is to continue to grow the number of opportunities to which our clients can positively respond. In the same spirit of further enabling the market, we are introducing support for quantos with a combination of energy data, climatology curves and software tools to make this type of complex but important energy-market hedge accessible to the wider market."

About SWS

SWS is an open, enterprise client-server software application for the weather risk market. SWS covers weather risk contract pricing, portfolio risk management and weather data warehousing. SWS offers full support for front, middle and back office and provides process management of the entire life cycle of a weather derivative trade including trade reporting features.

About Speedwell Weather (www.SpeedwellWeather.com)

Founded in 1999, Speedwell Weather provides quality weather data, weather forecasts, software, and consultancy. From offices in the UK and the USA we serve clients world-wide in sectors including weather-risk management, energy, Insurance, and agriculture. Our data products include SuperPack ® which provides unlimited access to our thousands of high quality world-wide weather data sets. Speedwell Weather is the leading settlement agent for parametric weather risk contracts world-wide.

About weatherXchange ® (www.weatherxchange.com)

weatherXchange® is an independent platform which provides free access to thousands of quality weather data sets worldwide and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts.

weatherXchange links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com.

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

Contact

Speedwell Weather



UK Office:

E: info@SpeedwellWeather.com

T: +44 (0) 1582 465 551



US Office:

E: info@SpeedwellWeather.com

T: +1 (843) 737-4843