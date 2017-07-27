SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), today announced Wolfgang Roessel of Nokia provided the winning entry to OneSpin's Einstein's Riddle challenge, based on a public poll of the top 10 solutions.

Runners up are Darren Galpin from Infineon, Laurent Arditi at ARM and Phani Kumar Peri of Infineon.

OneSpin issued a challenge to solve the classic Einstein's Riddle using any formal verification tool. Entries were narrowed down to 10 and OneSpin confirmed they executed correctly using its DV-Verify™ formal verification. Members of the semiconductor industry voted for their favorites.

The top 10 participants received a remote-controlled flying mini drone. Winners received a second drone equipped with a camera.

"We received many outstanding solutions from engineers worldwide," notes Sergio Marchese, OneSpin's technical marketing manager who oversaw the challenge. "Solving the riddle required thought and some useful formal techniques applicable in everyday functional verification, showing formal's range and versatility."

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions as established itself as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. Its advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past four years as it forges partnerships with leading electronics companies to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

