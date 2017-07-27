Global Industrial Speed Monitoring Systems Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Electro-Sensors, Process Control Systems, Rockwell Automation & Siemens

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial speed monitoring systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Speed Monitoring Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of non-contact, non-vibrating devices. The increasing use of non-contact industrial speed monitoring systems is the current trend. Non-contact monitoring devices reduce vibration and wear and tear on the equipment and the device itself. These devices use methods such as the displacement technique to calculate the speed of a rotating component.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is minimal repair cost. Industrial speed monitoring systems are sturdy, have a long lifespan, and are designed to withstand wear and tear in an industrial environment. These devices are often exposed to dust, moisture, and heat in industrial workplaces, which might affect the performance. In such conditions, the industrial speed monitoring devices are required to provide accurate data and enable operators to take actions accordingly.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is need for multi-functional industrial speed monitoring systems. The growing need for devices that have multi-functional characteristics poses a challenge for the global industrial speed monitoring systems market. Devices such as tachometers or speed switches are limited and can perform a single function.

Key vendors



ABB

Electro-Sensors

Process Control Systems

Rockwell Automation

Siemens



Other prominent vendors



Woodward

Eaton

Schmersal

Barksdale

SIGMATEK

ifm

Enercorp Instruments

Banner Engineering



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



