LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Holings in Company 27-Jul-2017 / 17:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying Lekoil Limited issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights - An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) YF Finance Limited subject to the notification obligation: iii 4. Full name of See above shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):iv 5. Date of the transaction 26 July 2017 and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v 6. Date on which issuer 27 July 2017 notified: 7. Threshold(s) that is/are Above 12% crossed or reached: vi, vii 8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix Class/type Situation previous Resulting situation after the of to the triggering triggering transaction shares transaction if possible using the ISIN CODE Number Number Number Number of % of voting rights of of of shares voting x Shares Voting rights Rights Direct Direct xi Indirect Direct Indirect xii 62,174,062 62,174,062 64,662,848 64,66 12.05% 2,848 Ordinary Shares B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting instrument date xiii Conversion Period xiv voting rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial price date xvii Conversion voting rights rights xix, xx instrument period xviii instrument refers to Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 64,662,848 12.05% 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: 13. Additional information: 14. Contact name: Jamii Quoc, General Counsel 15. Contact telephone +852 2239 5300 number: Language: English ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 4471 End of Announcement EQS News Service 596553 27-Jul-2017

