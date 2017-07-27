Global Industrial Battery Market for Material Handling Equipment 2017-2021: Key Vendors are East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Trojan Battery & Valence Technology

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Battery Market for Material Handling Equipment 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial battery market for material handling equipment to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Battery Market for Material Handling Equipment 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is declining Li-ion battery prices. Li-ion batteries offer higher energy densities than lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. Having a high energy density means that the battery can store more electricity in the same size cell. This is what makes the Li-ion batteries suitable for use in electric vehicles (EVs).

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in global e-commerce. The global e-commerce market is anticipated to grow steadily and post an impressive CAGR of more than 12% by 2021. One of the crucial factors contributing to the development of the e-commerce market is the diverse portfolio in several product segments such as apparel, books, electronic gadgets, and cosmetics. E-commerce websites regularly update these categories, which not only attracts new customers but also retains customer loyalty.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment and maintenance cost for material handling equipment. Material handling equipment require constant technical support and maintenance for smooth and effective operation. The maintenance cost of industrial trucks such as pallet trucks and forklifts can be particularly high in the manufacturing and construction sectors where they are exposed to hazardous conditions continuously, which accelerate the wear and tear and can lead to severe damage. This has made many end-users reluctant to use forklift trucks.

Key vendors



East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Trojan Battery

Valence Technology



Other prominent vendors



Chloride Exide

Crown Battery

EverExceed

Exide Industries

HOPPECKE

MIDAC Batteries

Navitas System



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by battery



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



