Private-label Food and Beverage Market in Europe to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, 2017-2021 with Carrefour, EDEKA, REWE Group, Schwarz & Tesco Dominating

The "Private-label Food and Beverage Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The private-label food and beverages market in the Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Private-label Food and Beverages Market in the Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is product line extension. Retailers are concentrating on the diversification of their product portfolios. In the food and beverage category, retailers are extending their private-label product lines to attract more customers. The market is growing due to which retailers that did not offer private-label food and beverage products earlier are now showing interest in entering this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in product innovations. The food and beverage market is growing steadily as customers' demands and choices are changing very rapidly. The major brands in the grocery retail market are not very different in terms of quality from premium private labels. However, the major national and international brands are priced slightly higher. Retailers aim to introduce technologically advanced products in terms of premium quality and packaging of private-label food and beverages, to satisfy the requirements of the customers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in safety concerns. Many retailers offer their own private-label products in the food and beverage category, but some of them have failed to keep up with the latest technologies and innovations. Customers still think that national or other established food and beverages brands are safer to consume than private-label brands. To attract mass customers, some retailers compromise on the quality of private-label food and beverages to provide low-priced products.

Key vendors



Carrefour

EDEKA

REWE Group

Schwarz

Tesco



Other prominent vendors



Auchan Holding

Aldi Stores

Ahold Delhaize

Co-operative Group

E.Leclerc

Intermarché

Sainsbury's

METRO

Walmart Stores

Wm Morrison Supermarkets



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



