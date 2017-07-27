Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Emerson, Flowserve, Grundfos, Sulzer & Rockwell Automation

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global intelligent pump and control systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is wireless control and monitoring. Intelligent pumps come with a variable frequency drive (VFD) with digital control capabilities. The other control systems that are connected to these intelligent pumps are generally connected with hard wires to provide the facility of real-time data collection. There have been situations in which vendors face difficulty in managing the different wires connected to control systems. Therefore, manufacturers in the market are looking toward developing intelligent pumps and control systems that work on wireless technology. Digital control capabilities of these intelligent pumps make it easier for real-time data collection and help in maintaining the ease in operations within facilities. With the help of wireless control and monitoring feature, pumps can be managed through a remote control system. This feature increases the operational control of intelligent pumps.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is cost and energy savings for industries. Intelligent pumps come with the feature of enhanced control of flow or pressure over traditional pumps. Moreover, these pumps are able to regulate the flow in accordance with the requirements of different processes, thereby consuming less energy and saving time. This enables the companies to cut costs incurred in energy use within facilities. In addition, these pumps complete the work in less time, achieving the production excellence required. The energy saving feature not only cuts the overall cost but also helps in delivering improved performance. As these pumps are controlled through software, the chances of their getting damaged due to overload or from the variability in parameters such as temperature and pressure become low.

Key vendors



Emerson

Flowserve

Grundfos

Sulzer

Rockwell Automation



Other prominent vendors



Bosch Rexroth

YASKAWA

ROHM

ABB

Dana Brevini

ifm

Delphi Automotive



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by component



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



