Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Apttus, CLM Matrix, IBM Emptoris, Icertis & SAP

The global contract life-cycle management market to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Contract Life-cycle Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of analytics in contract life cycle management. Contract life cycle management provides reporting and analytical capabilities across all aspects of the contracts and compliance life cycle. Enterprises are increasingly adopting contract life cycle management built-in analytics to understand and interpret historical data points. This helps them to immediately access any contract information for comparisons, potential risks, and future performance estimates within the supply chain. Contract life cycle management enables enterprises to accelerate and streamline enterprise contract processes and help to shorten sales cycles and reduce costs.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is pricing strategies of vendors. To thrive in a competitive market environment, the software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies enabled by advances in technology. Several vendors in the contract life cycle management market are focusing on providing value-based pricing models depending on the customer's needs and value perception. The pricing of the software is based on varied features of the software solution and the value-added features provided to the customers.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high implementation and maintenance cost. The high cost of deploying the on-premises contract life cycle management is one of the major challenges in the market for SMEs. The price of the contract life cycle management includes the cost of software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance. An organization that has purchased the software requires IT staff with the relevant skill set for successful implementation of the software. Implementation of the contract life cycle management requires self-assessment, planning, adequate funding, clear vision, and cooperation at all managerial levels. Enterprises also need to train their employees to use the application efficiently.

Key vendors



Apttus

CLM Matrix

IBM Emptoris

Icertis

SAP



Other prominent vendors



BravoSolution

Contracked

Contract Logix

Coupa Software

Determine

EASY SOFTWARE

ESM Solutions

Great Minds Software

Infor

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Economic overview



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by components



PART 08: Market segmentation by deployment model



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Buying criteria



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Five forces analysis



PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Major vendor profiles



PART 17: Mergers and acquisitions



PART 18: Appendix



